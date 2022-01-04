"When I'm Gone" By Alesso & Katy Perry Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today marks the hotly anticipated global premiere of "When I'm Gone
" - the electrifying new single from Alesso
and Katy Perry. Out now via 10:22PM/ Astralwerks/ Capitol Records/ Universal Music.
"When I'm Gone
" is the first-ever collaboration between the iconic GRAMMY-nominated producer/dance artist and the multi-platinum-selling pop superstar.
"I'm so thrilled that "When I'm Gone
" is finally out. We've been waiting the whole year to share it with all of you. I'm honored to collaborate with Katy on such an amazing dance record and with ESPN to become the first artists to premiere our music video at halftime of the College Football Playoff National
Championship. I loved working with her and think this song and video came out super special." - Alesso
"When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them. ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso
to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing." - Katy Perry
Within the very first seconds of "When I'm Gone," Alesso
and Katy prove to be a match made in dancefloor heaven. A high-drama anthem built on throbbing beats and powerful piano melodies, the track spotlights Katy's radiant vocal presence as she offers up a fierce warning to the one who's left her behind: "You're chasing the danger. It's just in your nature. Look for me in strangers. All these pretty faces. No one can replace it. I'm always your favorite." Written by Alesso
and Katy with Alida Garpestad Peck, Rami Yacoub, Space Primates' Nathan Cunningham and Marc Sibley, and Alma Goodman, "When I'm Gone
" comes to wild and dazzling life thanks to Alesso's immaculate sound design and endlessly imaginative yet pop-perfect production.
On Monday, January 10, the official music video for "When I'm Gone
" will receive a massive worldwide premiere when ESPN broadcasts the video at halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National
Championship.
The premiere of "When I'm Gone
" caps off an extraordinary year for Alesso, who recently partnered with OneOf (the green NFT platform built for the music community) to release his debut NFT collection "Cosmic Genesis." Over the past few months, he's seen tremendous success with "Chasing Stars (with Marshmello
feat. James
Bay)," a bittersweet but euphoric anthem that cracked the top 10 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart spending 11 weeks there. Alesso's other recent triumphs include the ecstatically received long-anticipated winter floor-filler "Somebody To Use," "Rescue Me (with Danna Paola)" (featured on the official soundtrack to Blade Runner Black
Lotus), and the electro-pop powerhouse "Going Dumb (with Stray Kids
& CORSAK)." A truly dynamic creative force, Alesso
also delivered PROGRESSO VOL 2, a two-track release that serves as the thrilling second installment in a series that began with 2019's ALESSO MIXTAPE - PROGRESSO VOLUME 1.
In addition to sharing "When I'm Gone
" with the world, Alesso
is now gearing up to ring in 2022 by playing two shows in Miami on New Year's Eve (one with Doja Cat
at Fountaine Bleau Poolside, the other at Liv Nightclub). He'll also take the stage at Decadence in Phoenix
and Denver tomorrow night, and headline Omnia Las Vegas
on New Year's Day. See below for Alesso's full itinerary.
Tour dates for Alesso:
12/30 Phoenix, AZ Decadence
12/30 Denver, CO Decadence
12/31 Miami, FL Fountaine Bleau Poolside with Doja Cat
12/31 Miami, FL Liv Nightclub
1/1 Las Vegas, NV Omnia Las Vegas
A global maverick in the dance world, Alesso
has repeatedly proven that his influence transcends boundaries and crosses over into countless genres - to that end, he's collaborated with such eclectic artists as OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, Calvin Harris, Tove Lo, Liam Payne, James
Bay, Marshmello, Swedish House Mafia's Sebastian
Ingrosso, Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line, Anitta, and more. With his past hits including the platinum-certified "If I Lose Myself
" and gold-certified "Under Control," the Swedish native has also found major success with "Calling (Lose My Mind)," which topped the Billboard US Hot Dance Club Songs chart. On Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, his massive breakup anthem "Let Me Go
" - a collaboration with Hailee Steinfeld
and Florida Georgia Line
- reached No. 9, while "Is That Me" peaked at No. 25.
In 2020, Alesso
released a pair of hit singles: "Midnight," featuring former One Direction
member Liam Payne, and "THE END" with goth-pop singer/songwriter Charlotte
Lawrence. He's also had an explosive 2021, releasing a slew of records: kicking off with his East Asia fueled "Going Dumb (with Stray Kids
& CORSAK)," he later closed the chapter to his PROGRESSO series with PROGRESSO VOL 2. Alesso
then followed up with his cosmic love ballad "Chasing Stars (with Marshmello
feat. James
Bay)," the dynamic "Rescue Me (with Danna Paola)" from the Blade Runner Black
Lotus soundtrack, and his highly-anticipated winter floor-filler "Somebody To Use." To cap off a monumental year, he made his NFT debut with the Cosmic Genesis
collection and then ended 2021 on a bang with "When I'm Gone
" — his colossal collaboration with Katy Perry, primed to usher in an even greater 2022. To date, Alesso
has performed at international festivals ranging from Tomorrowland to Ultra Music
Festival to Electric Daisy
Carnival, with his national TV experience including closing out GMA's Summer Concert Series, performing on "The Late Show with James
Corden," and taking the stage at the AMAs.
Katy Perry
has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. She boasts an impressive 40M + monthly listeners on Spotify with over 20M followers on the platform. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified platinum and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly two billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse
" have recently surpassed three billion views - making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.
Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill
Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National
Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021.