The Birthday Massacre Sets New Album Fascination For Release On February 18th, Shares New Single "Dreams Of You"

April 2 — Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's Brewing. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Veteran darkwave ensemble The Birthday Massacre will release their ninth album Fascination on February 18th through Metropolis Records.The 9-song album was produced by band members Michael Rainbow, M. Falcore, and Brett "Bat" Carruthers and recorded at Desolation Studios, Dire Studios and The Altar Studios all in Toronto. The record was mixed by legendary former Skinny Puppy member Dave "Rave" Ogilvie along with Rainbow, Falcore and Carruthers at Hipposonic Studios in Vancouver.From the band whose landmark album Walking With Strangers has been called the "Sgt. Peppers of Dark Wave" comes their most intimate and atmospheric offering to date. Fascination is at once The Birthday Massacre's most fully-realized and synth-driven album with a signature blend of haunting vocals, captivating electronica and aggressive guitars. The result is their most accessible collection of songs yet — all the lessons they've learned over 20 years as a band amassed in one great record.The scintillating first single "Dreams Of You" is available now via Spotify, Apple Music and all other digital platforms.Fascination track listing:1) Fascination2) Dreams Of You3) Cold Lights4) Stars And Satellites5) One More Time6) Like Fear, Like Love7) Once Again8) Precious Hearts9) The End Of All StoriesThe Birthday Massacre will embark on a long-delayed U.S. tour with friends Julien-K in support which kicks off in New York City on February 24th. The band then follows with extensive international touring including treks across South America, The United Kingdom and Continental Europe.The Birthday Massacre 2022 U.S. tour dates:February 24 — New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson RougeFebruary 25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The CrafthouseFebruary 26 — Hamtramck, MI @ Small'sFebruary 27 — Chicago, IL @ Reggie's Rock ClubMarch 1 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music CafeMarch 3 — Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson TheatreMarch 4 — Kansas City, MO @ BLVDMarch 5 — Denver, CO @ The Oriental TheaterMarch 6 — Salt Lake City, UT @ SoundwellMarch 8 — Seattle, WA @ El CorazonMarch 9 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne TheatreMarch 11 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The HillMarch 12 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky a Go GoMarch 13 — San Diego, CA @ Brick By BrickMarch 15 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile TheaterMarch 17 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified LiveMarch 18 — Austin, TX @ Come And Take It LiveMarch 19 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse LiveMarch 22 — West Palm Beach, FL @ RespectablesMarch 23 — Tampa, FL @ The OrpheumMarch 25 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange PeelMarch 26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)March 27 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement EastMarch 29 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27March 30 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound StageMarch 31 — Cambridge, MA @ The Middle EastApril 1 — Parsippany, NJ @ Dark Side Of The ConApril 2 — Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's Brewing.



