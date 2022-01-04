The Birthday Massacre Sets New Album Fascination For Release On February 18th, Shares New Single "Dreams Of You"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Veteran darkwave ensemble The Birthday Massacre
will release their ninth album Fascination on February 18th through Metropolis Records.
The 9-song album was produced by band members Michael Rainbow, M. Falcore, and Brett
"Bat" Carruthers and recorded at Desolation Studios, Dire Studios and The Altar Studios all in Toronto. The record was mixed by legendary former Skinny Puppy member Dave "Rave" Ogilvie along with Rainbow, Falcore and Carruthers at Hipposonic Studios in Vancouver.
From the band whose landmark album Walking With Strangers has been called the "Sgt. Peppers of Dark Wave" comes their most intimate and atmospheric offering to date. Fascination is at once The Birthday Massacre's most fully-realized and synth-driven album with a signature blend of haunting vocals, captivating electronica and aggressive guitars. The result is their most accessible collection of songs yet — all the lessons they've learned over 20 years as a band amassed in one great record.
The scintillating first single "Dreams Of You" is available now via Spotify, Apple Music
and all other digital platforms.
Fascination track listing:
1) Fascination
2) Dreams Of You
3) Cold Lights
4) Stars And Satellites
5) One More Time
6) Like Fear, Like Love
7) Once Again
8) Precious Hearts
9) The End Of All Stories
The Birthday Massacre
will embark on a long-delayed U.S. tour with friends Julien-K in support which kicks off in New York City on February 24th. The band then follows with extensive international touring including treks across South America, The United Kingdom and Continental Europe.
The Birthday Massacre
2022 U.S. tour dates:
February 24 — New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge
February 25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse
February 26 — Hamtramck, MI @ Small's
February 27 — Chicago, IL @ Reggie's Rock Club
March 1 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music
Cafe
March 3 — Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theatre
March 4 — Kansas City, MO @ BLVD
March 5 — Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
March 6 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
March 8 — Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
March 9 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
March 11 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
March 12 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky a Go Go
March 13 — San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
March 15 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
March 17 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
March 18 — Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
March 19 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
March 22 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables
March 23 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
March 25 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange
Peel
March 26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
March 27 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
March 29 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
March 30 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
March 31 — Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East
April 1 — Parsippany, NJ @ Dark Side Of The Con
April 2 — Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's Brewing.