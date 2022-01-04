Watch Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker Perform 'Bite Me' On New Year's Rockin Eve



Kicking off her biggest and boldest chapter to date, she makes her debut for DTA Records with the single "Bite Me" and more to come in 2021. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker took to the stage at Dick Clarke's New Year's Rockin' Eve to perform her new single, "Bite Me."Baring her teeth like never before, the high energy and anthemic "Bite Me" was co-produced by Barker, John Feldmann, and Mod Sun. The official music video - directed by Hannah Lux Davis - is in the final stages of production now. Avril shared a post on TikTok that teased her signing to DTA Records with a clip of her and Travis performing a snippet of "Bite Me" that has amassed over 10 million views and 1.5 million "likes" in just a few days.Avril had broken the internet earlier this year with her first foray onto the platform: her viral " Sk8er Boi " post co-starring none other than skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. The clip impressively reached 33.9 million views and generated 6.7 million "likes."Avril is set to launch a world tour in 2022 with dates to be revealed imminently. Stay tuned for much more from Avril Lavigne soon. Avril Lavigne has made history, smashed records, and consistently blazed a trail of her own as an uncompromising force in music and culture. Beyond selling 40 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S. alone, she has notched eight GRAMMY® Award nominations in categories such as "Best New Artist" and "Song of the Year" twice for " Complicated " and "I'm with You." In addition, she has received eight Juno Awards, including "Artist of the Year." Her catalog comprises the septuple platinum Let Go [2002], triple-platinum Under My Skin [2004], double-platinum The Best Damn Thing [2007], gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby [2011], gold-selling Avril Lavigne [2013], and Head Above Water [2019] highlighted by definitive smashes such as "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "Girlfriend," "Here's To Never Growing Up," and "Head Above Water."Kicking off her biggest and boldest chapter to date, she makes her debut for DTA Records with the single "Bite Me" and more to come in 2021.



