Watch Brandi Carlile Cover 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart'

Carlile recently released her new album, "In These Silent Days." Released on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records, the album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, Top Rock Albums chart and Tastemaker Albums chart. Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, the record was inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing this year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), and conceived of while she was quarantined at home with longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile performed an electric cover of "Total Eclipse of the Heart."The special also featured pre-recorded and live comedy sketches. Plus, performances by Brandi Carlile, Noah Cyrus, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h. Cyrus also debuted a new single, titled "You." Watch her performance here.Carlile recently released her new album, "In These Silent Days." Released on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records, the album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, Top Rock Albums chart and Tastemaker Albums chart. Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, the record was inspired by the mining of Carlile's own history while writing this year's #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), and conceived of while she was quarantined at home with longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth.



