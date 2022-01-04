Kanye West Begins Work On 'Donda 2,' His First Sequel Album



In an interview with Complex, Steven Victor says that Ye is back in the studio working on DONDA 2.

"Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2," said Victor, who is COO at G.O.O.D.



After a series of delays and listening events, Ye's 10th studio album was finally released to streaming services in late August featuring appearances from JAY-Z,



In November, he released a deluxe version of the 27-track album with five additional songs, including a collaboration with André 3000.



While details remain scarce, Kanye was recently in the studio with Scarface. Fans are also hopeful for a



Meanwhile, Ye's love life has been making headlines. The billionaire bachelor was spotted on a date with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox as he and Kim Kardashian finalize their divorce. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has begun work on "Donda 2," a direct follow-up to his 2021 certified gold album "Donda."In an interview with Complex, Steven Victor says that Ye is back in the studio working on DONDA 2."Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2," said Victor, who is COO at G.O.O.D. Music and SVP of A&R at Universal Music Group.After a series of delays and listening events, Ye's 10th studio album was finally released to streaming services in late August featuring appearances from JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and more. It topped the Billboard 200 and was certified gold, earning Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.In November, he released a deluxe version of the 27-track album with five additional songs, including a collaboration with André 3000.While details remain scarce, Kanye was recently in the studio with Scarface. Fans are also hopeful for a Drake collaboration after the two squashed their beef and reunited during a benefit concert for Larry Hoover last month.Meanwhile, Ye's love life has been making headlines. The billionaire bachelor was spotted on a date with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox as he and Kim Kardashian finalize their divorce.



