Mujinzo Stands Out With New EP 'Delhi Station Drift'

music.apple.com/au/artist/mujinzo/1527747703 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mujinzo (Carey Idle), the British-born musician, has released a new EP titled 'Delhi Station Drift,' which is now available to stream on all major streaming platforms.Now residing on Australia's Sunshine Coast, Mujinzo captivates here, producing a unique all-encompassing sound! Pushing the boundaries with his vision, he bursts forth with vibrancy, delivering a delight that will have you spellbound from beginning to end!'Delhi Station Drift' is a five-track gem that combines electronic and acoustic. Mujinzo draws inspiration from various sources, including Lo-fi Hip Hop, Folk, Funk, Reggae, and sounds from Africa and India. He stands out in the scene with a distinct appeal while still drawing influences from various music legends such as Massive Attack, Nitin Sawhney, Joni Mitchell and Ali Farka Toure; it's an extraordinary experience!Innovative electronic grooves, foot-tapping beats, and mouth-watering guitar riffs all pop out with zeal in every facet of the 'Delhi Station Drift'! Mujinzo also sends the hairs on the back of the neck skyward, leaving an indent like no other.So, are you ready for something just that little bit different? Look no farther than Mujinzo's 'Delhi Station Drift,' which is out now!open.spotify.com/album/2vQKEadVct5Ya3Ts3D3cVz?mujinzo.bandcamp.comwww.facebook.com/mujinzomusicwww.reverbnation.com/mujinzosoundcloud.com/mujinzomusicmusic.apple.com/au/artist/mujinzo/1527747703



