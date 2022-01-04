Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 04/01/2022

No Serial Killer Return With Huge New Single '? Luv Myself'

No Serial Killer Return With Huge New Single '? Luv Myself'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) No Serial Killer are back, and their latest release, 'I Luv Myself,' is bigger than ever! The new single, which follows the critically praised 'We're All Going 2 Die', is now available to stream online.

AKM, the pioneer behind the project, is based in Nottingham, United Kingdom. He has been honing his craft for many years, putting together an original incandescent collection of the most exquisite modern alternative and indie rock and roll treasures, from which 'I Luv Myself' is derived. He explores musically, mixing news qualities with nostalgic rock & roll from the past, resulting in an exciting, all-encompassing experience.

Erika Schiff, the lead vocalist who has appeared on American Idol, sings vibrantly, delving deep into her vocal toolset and soaring to the top with unstoppable panache. As the music develops, the drum rhythm and guitar solos emanate with Idiosyncratic textures. Similarly, AKM's piano bass gives the tune a solid rock and roll cadence that gets the hips swinging.
So, are you ready to ring in the new year with some rock and roll? Look no further than No Serial Killer's 'I Luv Myself'.
noserialkiller.bandcamp.com/track/i-luv-myself
twitter.com/NoSerialK






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0217941 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025408267974854 secs