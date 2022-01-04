No Serial Killer Return With Huge New Single '? Luv Myself'





AKM, the pioneer behind the project, is based in Nottingham, United Kingdom. He has been honing his craft for many years, putting together an original incandescent collection of the most exquisite modern alternative and indie rock and roll treasures, from which 'I Luv Myself' is derived. He explores musically, mixing news qualities with nostalgic rock & roll from the past, resulting in an exciting, all-encompassing experience.





So, are you ready to ring in the new year with some rock and roll? Look no further than No Serial Killer's 'I Luv Myself'.

noserialkiller.bandcamp.com/track/i-luv-myself

