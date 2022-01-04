Freelevel Kick Off 2022 With Their '?ew Year Song'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With their triumphant and glittering 'New Year Song', Freelevel let go of the past and welcome 2022 with open arms!

Anna Christoffersson leads the way with an unrivalled all-encompassing vocal performance; she enthrals instantly! So much so, after hearing this exhilarating pop-rock song by the Swedish group, you will be hooked! It's bursting with joy from the start, and it doesn't leave any stone unturned in its quest to get people bouncing into the new year with a happy heart!



Exhilarating guitar riffs accompany syncopated drum beats, and the bass hits home with a cadence that gets the hips swinging. The ambience is unmistakable, and the mood gets the endorphins reaching new heights.



So, are you ready to wave goodbye to 2021 and kick off the new year in style? Look no farther than Freelevel's 'New Year Song', available on all major music streaming platforms.



open.spotify.com/track/7Hmmwe2GKsBE07wY7AEJ9k?si=d69e1640b9744c0a

www.facebook.com/freelevelorchestra

www.instagram.com/freelevelorchestra

www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FyqVbtvWnQ



