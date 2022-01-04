Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 04/01/2022

Freelevel Kick Off 2022 With Their '?ew Year Song'

Freelevel Kick Off 2022 With Their '?ew Year Song'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With their triumphant and glittering 'New Year Song', Freelevel let go of the past and welcome 2022 with open arms!
Anna Christoffersson leads the way with an unrivalled all-encompassing vocal performance; she enthrals instantly! So much so, after hearing this exhilarating pop-rock song by the Swedish group, you will be hooked! It's bursting with joy from the start, and it doesn't leave any stone unturned in its quest to get people bouncing into the new year with a happy heart!

Exhilarating guitar riffs accompany syncopated drum beats, and the bass hits home with a cadence that gets the hips swinging. The ambience is unmistakable, and the mood gets the endorphins reaching new heights.

So, are you ready to wave goodbye to 2021 and kick off the new year in style? Look no farther than Freelevel's 'New Year Song', available on all major music streaming platforms.

open.spotify.com/track/7Hmmwe2GKsBE07wY7AEJ9k?si=d69e1640b9744c0a
www.facebook.com/freelevelorchestra
www.instagram.com/freelevelorchestra
www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FyqVbtvWnQ






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0163851 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00205397605896 secs