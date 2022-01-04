Tactic Legends - An Upcoming Free-To-Play, PVP Turn-Based Strategy Game For Mobile Inspired By Final Fantasy Tactics



Tactic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cameron Wills often streams his game development endeavours on twitch on his channel CameronDWills.Tactic Legends describes itself as a free-to-play, player-vs-player turn-based strategy game for mobile, inspired by games such as Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre. Designed for mobile first, characters and environmental objects are 2D, while the game maps are in a 3D rotatable space. Tactic Legends aims to re-imagine the classic game genre to be faster paced, with easy to learn but hard to master game mechanics and multiplayer focused gameplay.The game will have no ads and no pay-to-win mechanics, ever, according to developer Cameron Wills. "I hate pay-to-win games, and I'm sure you do too. A player who spends real world money in-game will not have a power edge over another player. Premium items are primarily cosmetic and time-savers (battle pass exp boost, etc). Tactic Legends is designed so that players who never spend a dime have the opportunity to unlock and acquire everything the game has to offer."Tactic Legends is currently hosting a Kickstarter to raise funding for their game. Their Kickstarter launches January 1st and will be active for 30 days, featuring multiple backing tiers with unique rewards for users who wish to support their title.The game has already accumulated a large amount of fans through their discord server, occasionally giving their input to the developers making this project somewhat community driven. Additionally they are offering NFT's as a way to support the game, giving players unique rewards in return.Key features include:Turn-based strategic combatUnique quick time events for combatDesigned for mobileNo ads or pay-to-win featuresComplete quests for lootAssemble your own teamTactic Legends is being developed using the Unity game engine and is aiming for a 2022 release on Google Play and the App Store. Check out their Kickstarter, or website for more information.



