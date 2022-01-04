USA Network Nabs Cable Rights To Ryan Murphy's Critically Acclaimed Hit Drama "9-1-1"





Beginning Jan. 5, episodes will air in a block on USA on Wednesdays nights from 7-11 p.m. The deal covers all four previous seasons of the show, including an exclusive cable window that runs through mid-September 2022. The agreement also includes future seasons of "9-1-1" and the current fifth season, which will come to USA Network later this year.



"'9-1-1' is the perfect addition to USA Network, which has long been a destination for big, iconic characters and event television," said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "The show is a proven hit with critics and audiences alike, making this a home run for our viewers who can now enjoy these incredible seasons as part of our portfolio's growing library."



Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with "9-1-1," exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.



Currently in its fifth season, the series was nominated by the Critics Choice Assn. (CCA) for Best Action Series in its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards. For her role as



The provocative series stars Academy and Emmy Award nominee



"9-1-1" is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director. Alexis New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The gripping hit drama "9-1-1" is coming to USA Network following a new licensing agreement between NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.Beginning Jan. 5, episodes will air in a block on USA on Wednesdays nights from 7-11 p.m. The deal covers all four previous seasons of the show, including an exclusive cable window that runs through mid-September 2022. The agreement also includes future seasons of "9-1-1" and the current fifth season, which will come to USA Network later this year."'9-1-1' is the perfect addition to USA Network, which has long been a destination for big, iconic characters and event television," said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "The show is a proven hit with critics and audiences alike, making this a home run for our viewers who can now enjoy these incredible seasons as part of our portfolio's growing library."Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with "9-1-1," exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.Currently in its fifth season, the series was nominated by the Critics Choice Assn. (CCA) for Best Action Series in its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards. For her role as Athena Grant in the drama, series star Angela Bassett was honored by the CCA with Best Actress in an Action Series. Bassett also received a 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination for Actress in a Drama Series.The provocative series stars Academy and Emmy Award nominee Angela Bassett, Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt. Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh are featured in series regular roles."9-1-1" is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.



