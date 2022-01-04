Fabion 305's Highly-Anticipated EP "Area 305," Drops January 28, 2022





Fabion 305 creates a blend of music with pop, hip-hop, R&B, and reggae influences. In addition to producing one-of-a-kind music, Fabion dedicates his time towards impacting lives and serving his community. For this reason, Fabion 305 has been called the "Hip Hop Humanitarian" of his time. Led by his faith, Fabion brings his community along for his musical journey. Outside influences and inspirations gained while giving back to the community are clearly apparent in his music. As an influential artist and passionate musician, Fabion 305 is a breath of fresh air for hip hop fans around the world.

"Diligently working on your craft and perfecting it every day makes a big difference in music. In the beginning of your musical journey, the music will not be perfect. It is important to take your time and be serious about your music. While others may doubt you, remember to have faith and believe in yourself." - Fabion 305



As shown by Fabion 305's followers and fans, the excitement for "Area 305" is unparalleled. After pouring his heart and soul into this EP, Fabion 305 will spend 2022 sharing his feel-good music with venues in South Florida and listeners worldwide. To stay up to date with upcoming live shows and new music drops, follow Fabion 305 on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Soundcloud.

