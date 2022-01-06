Valerie June Shares Acoustic Version Of "Within You"





"This version of "Within You" infuses earthy instruments like banjo, fiddle, upright bass, and acoustic guitar," June explains. "'Within You' is a song prescribed for Creativity, Believe, and Sacred Space. There is the potential to create more beauty and peace within every person."



June achieved many career highlights this past year. Her latest LP, The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, landed on numerous 'Best Of' lists in 2021 including Rolling Stone, NPR, and Bitter Southerner. Additionally, her song "Call Me A Fool" featuring Stax legend Carla

Tickets are on sale now for June's 2022 headlining tour which kicks off on March 31st in Seattle, WA. Full routing is below and for more information visit https://valeriejune.com/#tour.



The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, produced by June and Jack Splash, is sweeping and ambitious with earthy R&B production and a touch of psychedelia amidst its astral folk-pop orchestration. Uncut calls it "a psychedelic tour de force" that is "powerfully, elegantly subversive," and Rolling Stone proclaimed it, "career making." At the center is June's spellbinding vocals and infectious sense of wonder that finds the Brooklyn-via-Memphis artist narrating the often-precarious journey to joyful possibility. The follow-up to her 2013 breakthrough, Pushin' Against A Stone, and the widely adored The Order of Time—a 2017 effort that earned the admiration of



"This stunning song cycle of redemption and reclamation adds an orchestral-pop sheen to June's gorgeous blend of astral folk and meditative R&B." — Rolling Stone

"The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, the introspective, quietly hopeful album she made more than a year ago, sounds just right in 2021." — The New York Times

"A breathtaking record." — NPR

"The moment speaks for June on The Moon and Stars, simultaneously marveling at all the wonders that are out there, and at the truth that all you need is one good thing right here." — Pitchfork

"A stunning concept album that shows how far June has evolved from her early days as a folk artist." — The Guardian

"One of the albums of the year." — The Times (UK)



The Moon & Stars Tour

Thu Mar 31 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Fri Apr 01 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

Sat Apr 02 - Portland, OR -

Sun Apr 03 - Portland, OR -

Tue Apr 05 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Wed Apr 06 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

Fri Apr 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Sat Apr 09 - San Diego, CA -

Fri Apr 22 - Kennett Square, PA - Longwood Gardens Open Air Theatre

Tue May 03 - Northampton, MA - Academy of

Wed May 04 - New York, NY - Town Hall

Thu May 05 -

Fri May 06 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie

Sat May 07 - Ithaca, NY -

Tue May 10 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

Wed May 11 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag

Fri May 13 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Sat May 14 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

Sun May 15 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex

Mon May 16 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

Wed May 18 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School

Thu May 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

Fri May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

Sat May 21 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre

Sun May 22 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Tue May 24 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall

Wed May 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall

Fri May 27 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

