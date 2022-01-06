Valerie June Shares Acoustic Version Of "Within You"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Valerie June celebrates the new year with the release of "Within You" (Moon and Stars / Acoustic). This special stripped-down version along with the previously released acoustic versions of "You And I
" and "Why The Bright Stars Glow" featuring Mavis Staples preview the forthcoming deluxe version of June's critically acclaimed album The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, due later this month.
"This version of "Within You" infuses earthy instruments like banjo, fiddle, upright bass, and acoustic guitar," June explains. "'Within You' is a song prescribed for Creativity, Believe, and Sacred Space. There is the potential to create more beauty and peace within every person."
June achieved many career highlights this past year. Her latest LP, The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, landed on numerous 'Best Of' lists in 2021 including Rolling Stone, NPR, and Bitter Southerner. Additionally, her song "Call Me A Fool" featuring Stax legend Carla Thomas
was nominated for Best American Roots
Song at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards, the first nomination of June's illustrious career. Also, "You and I," the gorgeous lead track from The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers
is featured in Apple's brand-new #ShotOniPhone film. The poignant short film is called Saving Simon
and was directed by Oscar Nominee Jason Reitman and his father, Oscar Nominee Ivan Reitman. Watch the full-length version here via Apple's YouTube channel: https://found.ee/ValerieJuneAppleAd
Tickets are on sale now for June's 2022 headlining tour which kicks off on March 31st in Seattle, WA. Full routing is below and for more information visit https://valeriejune.com/#tour.
The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, produced by June and Jack Splash, is sweeping and ambitious with earthy R&B production and a touch of psychedelia amidst its astral folk-pop orchestration. Uncut calls it "a psychedelic tour de force" that is "powerfully, elegantly subversive," and Rolling Stone proclaimed it, "career making." At the center is June's spellbinding vocals and infectious sense of wonder that finds the Brooklyn-via-Memphis artist narrating the often-precarious journey to joyful possibility. The follow-up to her 2013 breakthrough, Pushin' Against A Stone, and the widely adored The Order of Time—a 2017 effort that earned the admiration of Bob Dylan
and landed on best-of-the-year lists—The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers
is a transportive, deeply affecting work - a potent catalyst for those foolish enough to dream.
"This stunning song cycle of redemption and reclamation adds an orchestral-pop sheen to June's gorgeous blend of astral folk and meditative R&B." — Rolling Stone
"The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, the introspective, quietly hopeful album she made more than a year ago, sounds just right in 2021." — The New York Times
"A breathtaking record." — NPR
"The moment speaks for June on The Moon and Stars, simultaneously marveling at all the wonders that are out there, and at the truth that all you need is one good thing right here." — Pitchfork
"A stunning concept album that shows how far June has evolved from her early days as a folk artist." — The Guardian
"One of the albums of the year." — The Times (UK)
The Moon & Stars Tour
Thu Mar 31 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Fri Apr 01 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
Sat Apr 02 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
Theater
Sun Apr 03 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
Theater
Tue Apr 05 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Wed Apr 06 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
Fri Apr 08 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
Sat Apr 09 - San Diego, CA - Belly
Up
Fri Apr 22 - Kennett Square, PA - Longwood Gardens Open Air Theatre
Tue May 03 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music
Theatre
Wed May 04 - New York, NY - Town Hall
Thu May 05 - Silver
Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Fri May 06 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie Music
Hall at Homestead
Sat May 07 - Ithaca, NY - State
Theatre
Tue May 10 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music
Hall
Wed May 11 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag
Fri May 13 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
Sat May 14 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre
Sun May 15 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex
Mon May 16 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
Wed May 18 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School
Thu May 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
Fri May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre
Sat May 21 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre
Sun May 22 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Tue May 24 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
Wed May 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall
Fri May 27 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Sat May 28 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head On Stage.