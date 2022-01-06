The Weeknd Shares New 'Dawn FM' Album Tracklist Featuinrg Jim Carey, Lil Wayne & More



The "



The



"Dawn FM" Tracklist

1. Dawn FM

2. Gasoline

3. How Can I Make You Love Me

4. Take My Breath

5. Sacrifice

6. A Tale By

7. Out Of Time

8. Here We Go Again

9. Best Friends

10. Is There Someone Else?

11. Starry Eyes

12. Every

13. Don't Break My Heart

14. I Heard You're Married

15. Less Than Zero

16. Phantom Regret by Jim [Carey]. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Weeknd has shared the tracklist for his new album, "Dawn FM," which will be released this Friday, January 7.The " Blinding Lights " singer announced the new LP in a new album trailer. The new album is set to include Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneothrix Point Never. Check out the full track list below and watch a new video preview for the album's visuals.The Weeknd had originally been teasing the album with cryptic messages signaling that the "Dawn Is Coming." The singer recently cancelled his previously scheduled tour dates, revealing that he will soon schedule new stadium dates in support of his new album and acclaimed 2020 release, "After Hours.""Dawn FM" Tracklist1. Dawn FM2. Gasoline3. How Can I Make You Love Me4. Take My Breath5. Sacrifice6. A Tale By Quincy [Jones]7. Out Of Time8. Here We Go Again9. Best Friends10. Is There Someone Else?11. Starry Eyes12. Every Angel Is Terrifying13. Don't Break My Heart14. I Heard You're Married15. Less Than Zero16. Phantom Regret by Jim [Carey].



