64th Annual Grammy Awards Postponed Due To Covid Concerns

Additionally, the film soundtracks for Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights, Cruella, Respect, and Schmigadoon Episode 1 were nominated for Best Compilation Album for Visual Media. Other notable nominees include New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 64th Grammy Awards have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The awards were previously set for January 31 live from Crypto.com Arena hosted by Trevor Noah. A new date for the ceremony has yet to be announced.CBS and the Recording Academy released a joint statement regarding the postponement:"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon."The nominees for for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album honored six musicals, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, and Les Miserables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording).Additionally, the film soundtracks for Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights, Cruella, Respect, and Schmigadoon Episode 1 were nominated for Best Compilation Album for Visual Media. Other notable nominees include David Byrne, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.



