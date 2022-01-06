Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 06/01/2022

Pink Floyd, Motley Crue, Grateful Dead Top 2022's List Of The 50 Most Loved Bands

Pink Floyd, Motley Crue, Grateful Dead Top 2022's List Of The 50 Most Loved Bands
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) RockMerch, The Neighborhood Record Store (https://www.rockmerch.com) has published its 2022 list of the 50 Most Loved Bands, based on aggregate vinyl record, apparel and merch sales on its website in 2021.
"We called it the 'Most Loved' list because when fans wear a band t-shirt as their go to wardrobe or play a vinyl record instead of streaming that shows immense love and devotion to their favorite bands," said Steve Newman, CEO RockMerch. "This year's list has a lot of diversity that spans multiple generations from Elvis Presley to Foo Fighters."

Here's the RockMerch List of the 50 Most Loved Bands of 2022:
Pink Floyd
Mötley Crüe
Grateful Dead
Led Zeppelin
AC/DC
Def Leppard
Rolling Stones
Beatles
KISS
ZZ Top
Jimi Hendrix
Journey
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Guns N' Roses
Metallica
Queen
Nirvana
Iron Maiden
David Bowie
Foo Fighters
Slipknot
Black Sabbath
Stone Temple Pilots
Van Halen
Bad Company
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Green Day
Ramones
Bon Jovi
Tool
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Poison
The Police
Janis Joplin
Misfits
Weezer
Blondie
Scorpions
The Who
Doors
Prince
Elvis Presley
Billy Idol
Alice In Chains
Rush
Fleetwood Mac
Johnny Cash
Bob Marley
Motörhead

RockMerch is The Neighborhood Record Store that has an online selection of more than 50,000 vinyl records, t-shirts, and other merch. All items sold are officially licensed. In 2021, RockMerch celebrated its twentieth anniversary of serving the needs of music lovers worldwide. Potential strategic partners with complementary interests are encouraged to contact RockMerch.
ROCKMERCH, THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE, and ROCKMERCH THE NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE are our registered trademarks. RockMerch is based exclusively online at the domain RockMerch.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0182791 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0028581619262695 secs