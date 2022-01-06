Pink Floyd, Motley Crue, Grateful Dead Top 2022's List Of The 50 Most Loved Bands



"We called it the 'Most Loved' list because when fans wear a band t-shirt as their go to wardrobe or play a vinyl record instead of streaming that shows immense love and devotion to their favorite bands," said Steve Newman, CEO RockMerch. "This year's list has a lot of diversity that spans multiple generations from



Here's the RockMerch List of the 50 Most Loved Bands of 2022:

Pink Floyd

Mötley Crüe

Grateful Dead

Led Zeppelin

AC/DC

Def Leppard

Rolling Stones

Beatles

KISS

ZZ Top

Jimi Hendrix

Journey

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Guns N' Roses

Metallica

Queen

Nirvana

Iron Maiden



Foo Fighters

Slipknot



Stone Temple Pilots

Van Halen

Bad Company

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Green Day

Ramones

Bon Jovi

Tool

Red Hot

Poison

The Police

Janis Joplin

Misfits

Weezer

Blondie

Scorpions

The Who

Doors

Prince

Elvis Presley

Billy Idol

Alice In Chains

Rush

Fleetwood Mac

Johnny Cash

Bob Marley

Motörhead



RockMerch is The Neighborhood Record Store that has an online selection of more than 50,000 vinyl records, t-shirts, and other merch. All items sold are officially licensed. In 2021, RockMerch celebrated its twentieth anniversary of serving the needs of music lovers worldwide. Potential strategic partners with complementary interests are encouraged to contact RockMerch.

