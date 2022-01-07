PinkPantheress Wins BBC Radio 1's Sound Of 2022













The 20-year-old from Bath was chosen by a panel of over 130 industry experts and artists, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Jade Thirlwall, Jorja Smith and more. PinkPantheress makes her music in the dead of night in her university halls, combining UK garage, two-step, pop and alt-rock into a sample-heavy sound that has been described as "new nostalgic". With over 1 million followers and 7.5 million likes on TikTok, it was her breakout hit Just For Me that took her from social media sensation to Radio 1's A List over the summer. The past six months have also seen her land a coveted spot on Radio 1's Brit List and build a legion of supporters across the music industry, including Coldplay, who recently covered Just For Me in Radio 1's Live Lounge. PinkPantheress says: "Thank you so much! I'm honestly gassed, my dad's going to be so happy! This is kind of the reason I do music - it's for other people as well as myself. It's a great feeling and it genuinely does keep me going."Jack Saunders, host of Radio 1's Future Artists, says: "It was a fierce year for talent on Radio 1's Sound of list this year and that shows you the quality of the winner, PinkPantheress. Her rise through TikTok came at a time before everyone else had properly realised the app's potential and she also applied this foresight to her music. Stirring a smooth melting pot of UKG, Drum n Bass and Emo with a good helping of mystery in her persona; everyone wants to be a PinkPantheress fan at the moment. She is a pop prodigy and deserved winner of Radio 1's Sound of 2022."The top five artists for Sound of 2022 are:PinkPantheressWet LegMimi WebbLola YoungCentral CeeAlso on the longlist for Sound of 2022 (in alphabetical order):Baby QueenENNYPriya RaguTemsYard ActSound of… started in 2003. Last year Pa Salieu claimed the top spot ahead of a strong longlist featuring the likes of Griff, The Lathums, Mercury Prize nominee Berwyn and Holly Humberstone - who will collect the Brits Critics' Choice Award in February.Previous winners:2021 - Pa Salieu2020 - Celeste2019 - Octavian2018 - Sigrid2017 - Ray BLK2016 - Jack Garratt2015 - Years & Years2014 - Sam Smith2013 - HAIM2012 - Michael Kiwanuka2011 - Jessie J2010 - Ellie Goulding2009 - Little Boots2008 - Adele2007 - Mika2006 - Corinne Bailey Rae2005 - The Bravery2004 - Keane2003 - 50 CentOther Sound of… alumni include Stormzy, Florence + The Machine, Lady Gaga, Foals, Dizzee Rascal, Dua Lipa and Lewis Capaldi.




