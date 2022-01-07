Aruhtra New Single "No More"





linktr.ee/aruhtra New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK born, Aruhtra has continuously thrilled crowds across the globe for the last two decades,from London to Asia.Now based in Marbella he is resident at Puente Romano, Marbella's most sought after beach resort.Aruhtra has worked alongside the likes of Martin Solveig, Roger Sanchez, Solomon, Nic Fanciulli, Copyright, The Shapeshifters, Sonny Fodera, The So Solid Crew and more.Production credits include the cover of Shola Ama's 1999 Garage Classic 'Imagine' with remixes including Rick Live who is at the top of the game with chart hits.'No More' is available on all digital platforms via DeeVu Records.www.facebook.com/AruhtraMusiclinktr.ee/aruhtra



