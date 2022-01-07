Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 07/01/2022

Aruhtra New Single "No More"

Aruhtra New Single "No More"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK born, Aruhtra has continuously thrilled crowds across the globe for the last two decades,from London to Asia.Now based in Marbella he is resident at Puente Romano, Marbella's most sought after beach resort.

Aruhtra has worked alongside the likes of Martin Solveig, Roger Sanchez, Solomon, Nic Fanciulli, Copyright, The Shapeshifters, Sonny Fodera, The So Solid Crew and more.

Production credits include the cover of Shola Ama's 1999 Garage Classic 'Imagine' with remixes including Rick Live who is at the top of the game with chart hits.

'No More' is available on all digital platforms via DeeVu Records.
www.facebook.com/AruhtraMusic
linktr.ee/aruhtra






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.2749591 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049216747283936 secs