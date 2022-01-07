Judy Collins' Renaissance Continues With Spellbound February 25, 2022



Read more in this Billboard interview with Judy: https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/judy-collins-spellbound-interview-1235015845/



With Spellbound, Collins has created an introspective album that unfolds as a curated exhibition of her remarkable life—welcoming listeners into her formative moments, both public and personal. In her liner notes, Collins dedicates the album to revered folk masters Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie, whose traditions of generously sharing their lives, loves, and reflections are carried forward in Spellbound's honest and personal songwriting. While Collins has long been celebrated for her song interpretation and has shared a host of beloved original songs since her early albums, never before has she created an album entirely of her own work, until now.



"They say after the plague came the Renaissance," says Judy with a laugh. "Now felt like the perfect time to make this record because, after all that's happened in the world, we need something beautiful and inspirational to lift us up."



Spellbound showcases Collins' evocative and painterly songwriting, with lyrics that revisit periods of her life including the fertile 1960s Greenwich Village folk music scene ("



In creating the album Collins worked with a trusted family of musicians including co-producer Alan Silverman and singer-songwriter-guitarist Ari Hest (Judy and Ari were nominated for a Best Folk Album GRAMMY in 2016 for their duet record,



Ever prolific, Collins has released five albums in the past five years. She recently launched a podcast, Since You've Asked, featuring refreshingly honest conversations with guests ranging from Jeff Daniels and Clive Davis to Christiane Amanpour. Last month at New York's Town Hall Collins returned to live performance in a holiday program centered on her album Winter Stories along with album collaborators Chatham County Line and guest Toshi Reagon. During the pandemic shut down last year, Collins livestreamed a concert from an empty Town Hall; a recording of the show—Judy Collins: Live at The Town Hall—was released last August.



In a life and career filled with milestone moments, Spellbound is a highwater mark of Collins' artistry and personal evolution. "I always knew I was going to be a late bloomer," she says.

Pre-order Spellbound: https://orcd.co/judy_collins_when_i_was_a_girl_in_colorado



Spellbound Tracklist

Spellbound

Grand Canyon

So Alive

Hell on Wheels

Shipwrecked Mariner

When I Was A Girl In Colorado



Wild with Mist

Gilded Rooms

Prairie Dreams

City of Awakening

Arizona



Judy Collins 2022 Tour Dates:

January 7, 2022 - Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages, FL

January 12, 2022 - Key West Theater in Key West, FL

January 14, 2022 - Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, FL

January 16, 2022 -Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, FL

January 26, 2022 - City Winery Atlanta in Atlanta, GA

February 11, 2022 - Carriage House Theater, Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, CA

February 12, 2022 - Carriage House Theater, Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, CA

February 13, 2022 - SOKA PAC in Aliso Viejo, CA

February 15, 2022 - Lobero Theatre in

February 18, 2022 - Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu, HI

February 19, 2022 - Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu, HI

February 23, 2022 - Edmonds Center for the Arts in Edmonds, WA

February 25, 2022 - Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia, WA

February 26, 2022 - Admiral Theatre in Bremerton, WA

February 28, 2022 - Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, OR

March 1, 2022 - Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, OR

March 2, 2022 - Tower Theatre in Bend, OR

March 4, 2022 - One World Theater in Austin, TX

March 7, 2022 - Lensic Performing Arts Center in

March, 8, 2022 - Fox Tucson Theatre in Tucson, AZ

March 10, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ

March 11, 2022 - McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts in Palm Desert, CA

March 13, 2022 - College of the Canyons in

March 18, 2022 - Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood, NJ

March 24, 2022 - Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, KS

March 26, 2022 - The Stanley - Estes Park, CO

March 29, 2022 - Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN

March 31, 2022 - Grand Theatre in Frankfort, KY

April 22, 2022 -

April 23, 2022 - 1932 Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, ME

April 28, 2022 - Homer Center For The Arts in Homer, NY

April 29, 2022 - Sugarloaf PAC in Chester, NY

May 18, 2022 - St. Cecilia

May 22, 2022 - Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, KS

July 22, 2022 - Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, OH

July 24, 2022 - Botanical Gardens - Denver, CO. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A cultural treasure for more than 50 years and in the midst of a career renaissance, Judy Collins will release her new album Spellbound on February 25. The artist's 29th album - and her 6th in the past 6 years - is also a remarkable first: featuring all original songs written entirely by Collins. Spellbound introduces 12 recently composed, modern folk songs and a bonus track of her evergreen "The Blizzard."Read more in this Billboard interview with Judy: https://www.billboard.com/music/music-news/judy-collins-spellbound-interview-1235015845/With Spellbound, Collins has created an introspective album that unfolds as a curated exhibition of her remarkable life—welcoming listeners into her formative moments, both public and personal. In her liner notes, Collins dedicates the album to revered folk masters Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie, whose traditions of generously sharing their lives, loves, and reflections are carried forward in Spellbound's honest and personal songwriting. While Collins has long been celebrated for her song interpretation and has shared a host of beloved original songs since her early albums, never before has she created an album entirely of her own work, until now."They say after the plague came the Renaissance," says Judy with a laugh. "Now felt like the perfect time to make this record because, after all that's happened in the world, we need something beautiful and inspirational to lift us up."Spellbound showcases Collins' evocative and painterly songwriting, with lyrics that revisit periods of her life including the fertile 1960s Greenwich Village folk music scene (" So Alive "), unforgettable childhood moments in nature ("When I Was a Girl in Colorado"), snapshots of her 'hellraising' years, and lifelong social activism (personified in "Thomas Merton," about the monk/author and renowned anti-war activist). The album title references a formative time in Judy's life when her pure love of the outdoors lured her to consider life as a park ranger.In creating the album Collins worked with a trusted family of musicians including co-producer Alan Silverman and singer-songwriter-guitarist Ari Hest (Judy and Ari were nominated for a Best Folk Album GRAMMY in 2016 for their duet record, Silver Skies Blue). The album's core studio musicians include multi-instrumentalist Thad DeBrock (Duncan Sheik, Nelly, Jonas Brothers), bassist Zev Katz (Marc Anthony, Elton John, Billy Joel), and drummer Doug Yowell (Suzanne Vega, Joe Jackson, Duncan Sheik). Spellbound's instrumentation features acoustic guitar, electric guitar, piano, synthesizer, lyrical bass lines and brushed drums. Collins' pristine vocals soar as though no time has passed since her mesmerizing 1967 debut, Wildflowers.Ever prolific, Collins has released five albums in the past five years. She recently launched a podcast, Since You've Asked, featuring refreshingly honest conversations with guests ranging from Jeff Daniels and Clive Davis to Christiane Amanpour. Last month at New York's Town Hall Collins returned to live performance in a holiday program centered on her album Winter Stories along with album collaborators Chatham County Line and guest Toshi Reagon. During the pandemic shut down last year, Collins livestreamed a concert from an empty Town Hall; a recording of the show—Judy Collins: Live at The Town Hall—was released last August.In a life and career filled with milestone moments, Spellbound is a highwater mark of Collins' artistry and personal evolution. "I always knew I was going to be a late bloomer," she says.Pre-order Spellbound: https://orcd.co/judy_collins_when_i_was_a_girl_in_coloradoSpellbound TracklistSpellboundGrand CanyonSo AliveHell on WheelsShipwrecked MarinerWhen I Was A Girl In Colorado Thomas MertonWild with MistGilded RoomsPrairie DreamsCity of AwakeningArizonaJudy Collins 2022 Tour Dates:January 7, 2022 - Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages, FLJanuary 12, 2022 - Key West Theater in Key West, FLJanuary 14, 2022 - Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, FLJanuary 16, 2022 -Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, FLJanuary 26, 2022 - City Winery Atlanta in Atlanta, GAFebruary 11, 2022 - Carriage House Theater, Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, CAFebruary 12, 2022 - Carriage House Theater, Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, CAFebruary 13, 2022 - SOKA PAC in Aliso Viejo, CAFebruary 15, 2022 - Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CAFebruary 18, 2022 - Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu, HIFebruary 19, 2022 - Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu, HIFebruary 23, 2022 - Edmonds Center for the Arts in Edmonds, WAFebruary 25, 2022 - Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia, WAFebruary 26, 2022 - Admiral Theatre in Bremerton, WAFebruary 28, 2022 - Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, ORMarch 1, 2022 - Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, ORMarch 2, 2022 - Tower Theatre in Bend, ORMarch 4, 2022 - One World Theater in Austin, TXMarch 7, 2022 - Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, NMMarch, 8, 2022 - Fox Tucson Theatre in Tucson, AZMarch 10, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZMarch 11, 2022 - McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts in Palm Desert, CAMarch 13, 2022 - College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, CAMarch 18, 2022 - Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood, NJMarch 24, 2022 - Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, KSMarch 26, 2022 - The Stanley - Estes Park, COMarch 29, 2022 - Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TNMarch 31, 2022 - Grand Theatre in Frankfort, KYApril 22, 2022 - State Theatre in Portland, MEApril 23, 2022 - 1932 Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, MEApril 28, 2022 - Homer Center For The Arts in Homer, NYApril 29, 2022 - Sugarloaf PAC in Chester, NYMay 18, 2022 - St. Cecilia Music Center in Grand Rapids, MIMay 22, 2022 - Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, KSJuly 22, 2022 - Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, OHJuly 24, 2022 - Botanical Gardens - Denver, CO.



