Crowder Kicks Off The New Year At Passion 2022's Sold-Out Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta

shorefire.com/roster/crowder New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Crowder kicked off the new year at Passion 2022, performing to a SOLD-OUT crowd at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta earlier this week. A hometown highlight for the Texarkana-turned-ATL resident, he hit the stage during the annual gathering's triumphant, in-person return - the largest of its kind, which brings together collegiate students from campuses across the nation and around the world for two days of life-changing worship, teaching and a challenge to live for what matters most.Crowder's current single "In The House" is climbing the Christian radio charts, and he has more than 30 tour stops through the spring, hitting the road with TobyMac to serve as direct support on the Hits Deep 2022 Tour, which includes shows in NYC, Denver, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and more. Fans can purchase tickets to Crowder's upcoming shows by visiting crowdermusic.com. Crowder Upcoming Tour Dates:Fri., Jan. 14 | Connection Church Statesboro | Statesboro, GASun., Jan. 16 | LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge | Pigeon Forge, TNSat., Jan. 22 | Hawkins Centennial Chapel | Bourbonnais, ILFri., Jan. 28 | Universal Studios Florida, Music Plaza | Orlando, FLSat., Jan. 29 | Ford Park Arena | Beaumont, TXWed., Feb. 9 | First National Bank Arena | Jonesboro, AR*Fri., Feb. 11 | Rio Rancho Events Center | Rio Rancho, NM*Sat., Feb. 12 | Gila River Arena | Glendale, AZ*Thu., Feb. 17 | Save Mart Center at Fresno State | Fresno, CA*Fri., Feb. 18 | Toyota Arena | Ontario, CA*Sat., Feb. 19 | Toyota Arena | Ontario, CA*Tue., Feb. 22 | Pechanga Arena | San Diego, CA*Wed., Feb. 23 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA*Fri., Feb. 25 | accesso ShoWare Center | Kent, WA*Sat., Feb. 26 | Toyota Center | Kennewick, WA*Sun., Feb. 27 | Spokane Arena | Spokane, WA*Thu., Mar. 3 | Ball Arena | Denver, CO*Fri., Mar. 4 | Maverik Center | West Valley City, UT*Sat., Mar. 5 | ExtraMile Arena | Boise, ID*Sun., Mar. 6 | Veterans Memorial Coliseum | Portland, OR*Tue., Mar. 8 | First Interstate Arena | Billings, MT*Thu., Mar. 10 | The Monument - Summit Arena | Rapid City, SD*Fri., Mar. 11 | FargoDome | Fargo, ND*Sat., Mar. 12 | Target Center | Minneapolis, MNSun., Mar. 13 | UWM Panther Arena | Milwaukee, WI*Thu., Mar. 17 | Baxter Arena | Omaha, NE*Fri., Mar. 18 | Cable Dahmer Arena | Independence, MO*Sat., Mar. 19 | Cable Dahmer Arena | Independence, MO*Fri., Mar. 25 | Bojangles Coliseum | Charlotte, NC*Sat., Mar. 26 | Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena | Baltimore, MD*Sun., Mar. 27 | Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena | Baltimore, MD*Tue., Mar. 29 | XL Center | Hartford, CT*Thu., Mar. 31 | Liacouras Center | Philadelphia, PA*Fri., Apr. 1 | Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden | New York, NY*Sat., Apr. 2 | Petersen Events Center | Pittsburgh, PA*Fri., Apr. 29 | Gas South Arena | Duluth, GAThu., May 5 | Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts | Warsaw, INFri., Jul. 1 | Morrow County Fair | Mt. Gilead, OH*TobyMac Hits Deep 2022 Tourshorefire.com/roster/crowder



