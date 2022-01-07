The Factory Announces 20+ Shows To Kick Off 2022





On a national level, charity organizations such as Conscious Alliance, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, Backline and HeadCount are promoted throughout the venue to encourage event attendees to give back. For more information on The Factory's partners, visit thefactorystl.com/partners. The 52,000 square foot venue was developed by The Staenberg Group. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In 2021, The Factory opened its doors, bringing an unparalleled entertainment experience to the St. Louis, MO area. A hub of diverse performances, The Factory kicked off its 2021 season with a sold out Deadmau5 show on Jul. 16, and it welcomed everyone from Midland to The Roots, Sublime to Buddy Guy, Old Dominion to Jelly Roll, and many others.This year, The Factory will continue to solidify its place as the St. Louis area's "Best New Venue" (Riverfront Times) with an impressive lineup that includes musical performances, sports and comedy. On Jan. 21, the LFA 122 Flyweight Championship event marks the first Legacy Fighting Alliance event of 2022. Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Fortune Feimster, best known from E's hit show Chelsea Lately, The Mindy Project and more, will kick off The Factory's first comedy show of the year. Comedy fans can also expect hilarious nights of laughs from actors and Saturday Night Livealumni, Rob Schneider on Feb. 18 and David Spade on Apr. 2, plus Comedy Central's Gus Johnson on Apr. 3. Music lovers will have an eclectic mix of shows to choose from at The Factory this year. Seven-time GRAMMY nominee Olivia Rodrigo brings her sold out SOUR TOUR to the venue on Apr. 20, adding to a stellar lineup of music that includes Kip Moore, REZZ, Daughtry, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Brockhampton, The Revivalists and many others. Additionally, in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Little Feat's legendary live album, Waiting For Columbus, the iconic band will perform the album in its entirety on March 11.Located on the grounds of The District of St. Louis in Chesterfield, The Factory became the area's first new venue built in the Midwest from the ground-up in more than 40 years. In addition to being named the region's "Best New Venue" by the Riverfront Times, locals deemed it the "Best Live Music Venue," "Best Concert in The Last Year (The Roots)" and "Best All Ages Venue." It was also the runner up for Riverfront Times' "Best Rock Club" category.The Factory is committed to giving back in 2022. The venue connects with a new St. Louis-based charity partner every two months through its Push Up For People campaign, where patrons are able to add suggested donations to their bar tab to contribute to the organization. From the beginning of December through the remainder of January, The Factory has teamed up with The Angel Band Project whose mission is to use the power of music to provide healing, raise awareness, and promote positive social change for survivors of sexual violence and intimate partner violence. February and March proceeds will support The Kaufman Fund to support the Veteran community. Unique items from The Factory's performers will be collected for a year-end raffle to benefit all of the venue's charity partners.On a national level, charity organizations such as Conscious Alliance, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, Backline and HeadCount are promoted throughout the venue to encourage event attendees to give back. For more information on The Factory's partners, visit thefactorystl.com/partners. The 52,000 square foot venue was developed by The Staenberg Group.



