Maddie & Tae Release Powerful Love Song "Strangers" Ahead Of Through The Madness Vol. 1

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae
give a glimpse at their forthcoming project Through The Madness
Vol. 1 with a brand-new song "Strangers," out today. Penned by Maddie & Tae
with Adam Hambrick and Jimmy Robbins, "Strangers
" captures the feeling of a fated connection powerful enough to make life before love seem to disappear.
Through The Madness
Vol. 1 will release January 28, and is now available to pre-order and pre-save. Maddie & Tae's unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and signature harmonies shine through the eight-track collection, which features their latest release "Madness
" and recent single "Woman You Got," plus standout collaborations with Morgane Stapleton ("Don't Make Her Look Dumb") and Lori McKenna ("The Other Side
").
The duo co-penned each song on Through The Madness
Vol. 1, leading with heart-wide-open vulnerability, exuding familiarity and truth. The project follows their critically acclaimed No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album.
Through The Madness
Vol. 1 Track List:
What It's Like Loving You (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Jordan Minton)
2. Woman You Got (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Mark Holman, Laura
Veltz)
3. Don't Make Her Look Dumb (Feat. Morgane Stapleton) (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Barry Dean, Luke Laird)
4. Grown Man Cry (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Eric Arjes, Jordan Minton)
5. Madness
(Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jessie
Jo Dillon, Zach Kale)
6. The Other Side (Feat. Lori McKenna) (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Lori McKenna)
7. Wish You The Best (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)*
8. Strangers (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Adam Hambrick, Jimmy Robbins)
Produced by Jimmy Robbins & Derek Wells
* = "Wish You The Best" produced by Josh Kerr & Derek Wells
As shared in a recent statement, Maddie & Tae
have postponed their headlining CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour, with rescheduled dates to be announced soon.
Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae
channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and "some of the tightest harmonies on Music
Row" (Rolling Stone) into their forthcoming collection of songs Through the Madness
Vol. 1, out January 28. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project's eight tracks, including their latest single, "Woman You Got," plus recent release "Madness." The pair drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the Double
Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart." With "Die From A Broken Heart
" topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae
became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.
Maddie & Tae
first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts. Recently nominated a seventh time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, they have earned trophies from the Radio
Disney Music
Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations. Maddie & Tae
have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others. The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley, and recently wrapped The Weekends Tour with Brett
Young. They are set to headline the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour in 2022, hitting major markets coast-to-coast. For additional information, visit www.maddieandtae.com.