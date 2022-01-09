Two Time Juno Nominated Artist Ryland James Releases Brand-New Track "I Give Everything" Out Now









In 2019, Ryland emerged on the global stage with his breakout single "In My Head." It notably soared to #1 on Shazam Canada's Top 200 chart and went platinum in Canada. Captivating audiences, he supported multiplatinum superstar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The multi-platinum artist Ryland James welcomed in the new year with a brand new single titled, "I Give Everything," via Universal Music and Republic Records. The track comes after a year of self-reflection and immense personal growth for the Deseronto, ON native who not only came to terms with who he is but embraced himself with pride. James commented, "I'm thrilled to be putting this song out into the world as the first of a new era in my artistry. This is truly the most exciting time I've experienced in my career and personal growth thus far. That being said, there's so much to come in terms of visuals, sounds, stories, and an overall heightened sense of creativity for me. "I Give Everything" is a song I wrote early on in my relationship about falling in love for the first time. I was completely immersed and infatuated with the intensity of the feelings I was experiencing, but I was also fearful of losing myself in the process somehow. The lyrics embody that push-pull between the simultaneous acceptance of and resistance to pure passion.""I Give Everything," follows another successful holiday season for James who released "A Christmas To Remember," featuring Ralph for the 2021 holiday season. The artist is no stranger to seasonal material, he released his debut holiday EP, A Little Christmas in 2020, which includes his smash rendition of "Please Come Home For Christmas," that has garnered over 16 million streams.The critically acclaimed artist continues his rise to stardom and has no plans of slowing down. In his short but impressive career James has garnered two JUNO Awards nominations and high praise from critics including Billboard. His smash hit single " In My Head " from his debut self-titled EP reached platinum certification in Canada, while his catalogue has garnered over 89 million global streams in just a short amount of time."I Give Everything" is just the start of what is to be an incredible year for the talented artist. Stay tuned.After years of releasing music and performing to packed crowds everywhere, Ryland James realized his purpose, discovered himself, and came to terms with who he is…Of course, he's a two-time JUNO Award-nominated and platinum-certified vocal dynamo, an emotionally keen songwriter, and powerhouse performer. However, it goes much deeper than that for the Deseronto, Ontario native. As if guided by an internal compass, he embraces himself like never before on a series of 2021 singles for Universal Music Canada with much more to come."I'm just a communicator," he explains. "I try to explain my truth in a way to help you discover your truth. I hope to be a leader. I want to encourage you to be your most honest and powerful self, by doing the same. Those are the core pillars of my existence."In 2019, Ryland emerged on the global stage with his breakout single "In My Head." It notably soared to #1 on Shazam Canada's Top 200 chart and went platinum in Canada. Captivating audiences, he supported multiplatinum superstar Alessia Cara on a sold out North American tour and performed at festivals such as Life Is Beautiful. On the heels of his self-titled 2020 debut EP, Ryland James, he exceeded 89 million global streams. He kicked off 2021 with the single "Blame," which tallied another 6 million-plus streams, and the dance floor banger " Save Me " with Shaun Frank. Along the way, he fell in love for the first time and publicly came out with a heartfelt Instagram post. It was these moments that indelibly impacted his creativity.



