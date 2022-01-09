elbow Releases New Single Mix Of "What Am I Without You"





'What Am I Without You', the closing track on their ninth studio album is an uplifting song that celebrates the centrality of family to the joy of human existence. Singer Guy Garvey says of the track:

"Lyrically it's about a beautiful acceptance that death is as much a part of life as much as birth, the idea that the world keeps turning without us. It may sound like I'm singing to a child but it's actually written to my wife whilst she was nursing her mother when she was terminally ill, and my role was to support her and my son as we dealt with that as a family. So, in a way it's for both her and my son."



