The Weeknd Releases New Video For "Sacrifice"

The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Weeknd has released the new video for "Sacrifice" from his latest album, Dawn FM (XO/Republic Records).The record was produced by The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia and Max Martin. The video was directed by the duo Cliqua. Watch "Sacrifice" video at Top40-Charts.com!The release began with a compelling trailer for the project and the reveal of the album cover and tracklist earlier in the week. The album, deemed a "sonic experience" by The Weeknd, showcases a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey.The Weeknd had originally been teasing the album with cryptic messages signaling that the "Dawn Is Coming." The singer recently cancelled his previously scheduled tour dates, revealing that he will soon schedule new stadium dates in support of his new album and acclaimed 2020 release, "After Hours."



