Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots And Luke Combs To Headline BottleRock Napa Valley





The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 27-29, 2022. 3-day festival tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PST on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at BottleRockNapaValley.com.



One of the most enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley continues to offer a variety of genres while combining the world's biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts. In addition to headliners Metallica, P!nk,



Three-Day General Admission tickets are $379/pp, 3-day VIP tickets are $899/pp, 3-Day Skydeck tickets are $1699/pp, 3-Day Marriott Bonvoy® American Express VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $1799/pp, and 3-Day Platinum tickets are $4995/pp.



BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2022 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.



BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders before the festival.

To keep up to date, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, announces the 2022 festival lineup today, featuring over 75 musical acts including headline artists Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs.The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 27-29, 2022. 3-day festival tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PST on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at BottleRockNapaValley.com.One of the most enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley continues to offer a variety of genres while combining the world's biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts. In addition to headliners Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs, the BottleRock Napa Valley lineup includes The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pitbull, Greta Van Fleet, Mount Westmore (featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort), Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES, Bleachers, Spoon, BANKS, Alessia Cara, SAINt JHN, Vance Joy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Silversun Pickups, The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, Iration, Greensky Bluegrass, grandson, Amos Lee, Yola, Tai Verdes, MisterWives, Marcus King, FLETCHER, Bahamas, Noah Kahan, Grandmaster Flash, Marc E. Bassy, Fantastic Negrito, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Skip Marley, Kikagaku Moyo, Royal & the Serpent, Aly & AJ, Justus Bennetts, Wild Rivers, Kinky, Tessa Violet, Dorothy, Foy Vance, The Brothers Comatose, JORDY, Blu DeTiger, Atlas Genius, Jake Wesley Rogers, The Happy Fits, Djo, Ana Tijoux, Allison Ponthier, Hot Milk, Diamante Eléctrico, DE'WAYNE, Madame Gandhi, Liily, The Suffers, Motherfolk, Eliza & The Delusionals, William Prince, James Tormé, Taipei Houston, Bastardane, OTTTO, Niko Rubio, Peter Collins, Jharrel Jerome, Ron Artis II, Full Moonalice, The Alive, Jaleh, Kosha Dillz, Chelsea Effect, The Silverado Pickups and Napa Valley Youth Symphony.Three-Day General Admission tickets are $379/pp, 3-day VIP tickets are $899/pp, 3-Day Skydeck tickets are $1699/pp, 3-Day Marriott Bonvoy® American Express VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $1799/pp, and 3-Day Platinum tickets are $4995/pp.BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2022 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders before the festival.To keep up to date, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock).



