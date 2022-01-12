X Ambassadors, Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Sweet Crude, John Boutte, Big Sam's Funky Nation Headline 2nd Annual GatesFest Music & Art Festival, March 27th





All proceeds from the event support Congregation Gates of Prayer, the Gates Preschool, and the Team Gleason Foundation. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Second Annual GatesFest Music & Arts Festival returns to Jefferson Parish on March 27, 2022, with a stellar lineup of music, including platinum-selling artist and festival headliner X Ambassadors. Tickets for VIP packages and general admission are on sale now.Presented by Congregation Gates of Prayer, GatesFest brings the full festival experience to Metairie with a loaded music lineup, food from top local restaurants, an Artist Village of 20+ local and regional artists selling their work, and much more.The festival, which is scheduled for March 27, 2022, from 10:30 AM to 7 PM, will showcase renowned artists across four stages, including the Humana Main Stage:X AmbassadorsJon Cleary & the Absolute Monster GentlemenSweet CrudeJohn BouttéBig Sam's Funky NationJavier Olondo & AsheSonThe New Orleans Klezmer AllstarsGreg Hicks and FriendsBen KesslerTiffany Pollack and CompanyElectric Yat String QuartetDuo Louisiana featuring Glenn Hartman and Washboard ChazIn addition to musical performances, the Team Gleason Beer Garden will feature a variety of local beers, with all proceeds raised going directly to the Team Gleason Foundation to support their mission of improving life for people living with ALS.New this year, the Family Fest Area presented by the Jewish Community Day School and J-Flex will feature fun activities for the whole family, including snacks, arts & crafts, magicians, storytellers, and a performance stage dedicated to children's music. GatesFest will also feature expanded VIP areas and a full day of acoustic performances on an indoor stage.GatesFest 2022 will be held on the grounds and inside Congregation Gates of Prayer at 4000 W. Esplanade Avenue S. in Metairie, Louisiana, on March 22, 2022, from 10:30 AM to 7 PM. Gates open at 10:30 AM. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit GATESFEST 2022."Music is integral to Jewish life and to the lives of everyone who calls Louisiana home," said Senior Rabbi David Gerber. "We are proud and excited to invite community members from across the region to come together to celebrate our unique culture and enjoy live music."All proceeds from the event support Congregation Gates of Prayer, the Gates Preschool, and the Team Gleason Foundation.



