Alternative 12/01/2022

Eddie Vedder Reveals "Earthling" Album Tracklisting

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eddie Vedder revealed the track list for his upcoming solo album, Earthling, on January 10. The 13-song collection due out on Feb. 11 on Seattle Surf/Republic Records marks the Pearl Jam singer/guitarist's first collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, whose recent projects include Ozzy Osbourne's 2020 Ordinary Man album, as well as production work for Ed Sheeran, Young Thug, Elton John and Justin Bieber.

TRACKLISTING:
1. Invincible
2. Power of Right
3. Long Way
4. Brother the Cloud
5. Fallout Today
6. The Dark
7. The Haves
8. Good and Evil
9. Rose of Jericho
10. Try
11. Picture
12. Mrs. Mills
13. On My Way






