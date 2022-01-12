Eddie Vedder Reveals "Earthling" Album Tracklisting





13. On My Way New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eddie Vedder revealed the track list for his upcoming solo album, Earthling, on January 10. The 13-song collection due out on Feb. 11 on Seattle Surf/Republic Records marks the Pearl Jam singer/guitarist's first collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, whose recent projects include Ozzy Osbourne's 2020 Ordinary Man album, as well as production work for Ed Sheeran, Young Thug, Elton John and Justin Bieber.TRACKLISTING:1. Invincible2. Power of Right3. Long Way4. Brother the Cloud5. Fallout Today6. The Dark7. The Haves8. Good and Evil9. Rose of Jericho10. Try11. Picture12. Mrs. Mills13. On My Way



