Ashley Kutcher Announces First Ever Live Tour Dates In New York And Los Angeles This Spring

While her nascent fan base continued to grow, Ashley came across a tweet from blackbear that read "hit me up if you don't like me." As her creative neurons began to fire, she used the tweet as inspiration and responded with her own song similarly named "HMU if U Don't Like Me," which went on to quickly rack up another million streams. At this point, she realized the power of transforming a post into a song and did the same thing with "Love You From a Distance," setting TikTok on fire with just a D.I.Y. performance clip from her bathroom. Produced by Eric Taft, the song quickly eclipsed 9.5 million Spotify streams as she signed to Darkroom/Interscope Records (now at over 58 million total audio streams). Amassing well over 20 million streams independently and 20 million TikTok views, Ashley's heartfelt honesty captivates on a series of singles for Darkroom/Interscope and her debut EP, One Eighty. Now, the 23-year-old songstress is preparing to hit the road to perform her songs for the first time in Los Angeles and New York. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The rising pop singer-songwriter Ashley Kutcher announces her first ever live tour dates in Los Angeles and New York City this coming March. For two nights only, the 23-year-old phenomenon will perform her emotional records from debut EP One Eighty, in which she opens up about love, loss, and all the feelings in between. The tour was announced via Ashley's Instagram this morning, and for a taste of what to expect, watch Ashley's live performance of "The Night You Left" HERE. Tickets will be available this Friday, January 14th at 10AM PST.The project, which released in winter of last year includes "Love You From a Distance", the first song of hers to go viral (now at 58M total audio streams), and ultimately leading to her current deal with Darkroom / Interscope Records. One Eighty is the culmination of a productive year for Kutcher that's seen her rack up millions of streams and widespread acclaim. On the project, Ashley says '"One Eighty' is a collection of songs I wrote as my life took a complete turn. It's a project of discovering who I am as an artist. Together these songs tell my story and I could not be more excited to share it". Revisit One Eighty at all digital retailers HERE.Ashley Kutcher One Eighty Tour Dates:March 8 Los Angeles, CA Moroccan LoungeMarch 10 New York City, NY Mercury LoungeBaltimore, MD, singer, songwriter, and artist Ashley Kutcher distinguishes herself as the kind of raw talent equally at home on the stage of a neighborhood watering hole or live on social media. Post-high school, she pursued a nursing degree at Towson University where a local bar came across a video of her singing online and invited her to perform on their stage. This opportunity opened the floodgates as Ashley quit her waitressing job shortly after and logged regular marathon sets, often playing four hours per night. During her senior year, she uploaded a demo of her original composition "Lust" to TikTok. The video instantly gained traction and garnered thousands of views in just 48 hours. To sustain this momentum, she released a follow-up demo called " Hands To Myself " to streaming platforms and the song quickly surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify.While her nascent fan base continued to grow, Ashley came across a tweet from blackbear that read "hit me up if you don't like me." As her creative neurons began to fire, she used the tweet as inspiration and responded with her own song similarly named "HMU if U Don't Like Me," which went on to quickly rack up another million streams. At this point, she realized the power of transforming a post into a song and did the same thing with "Love You From a Distance," setting TikTok on fire with just a D.I.Y. performance clip from her bathroom. Produced by Eric Taft, the song quickly eclipsed 9.5 million Spotify streams as she signed to Darkroom/Interscope Records (now at over 58 million total audio streams). Amassing well over 20 million streams independently and 20 million TikTok views, Ashley's heartfelt honesty captivates on a series of singles for Darkroom/Interscope and her debut EP, One Eighty. Now, the 23-year-old songstress is preparing to hit the road to perform her songs for the first time in Los Angeles and New York.



