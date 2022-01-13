Celiane The Voice Releases New Single 'Papa's Song'





Based out of the Bay Area in California, Celiane The Voice is a pioneering and dynamic singer who specializes in genre of Hip-Hopera. With a background in both opera and Jazz and over twenty years of vocal training, both at UC Berkely and through private instructors, she has developed a mastery over her vocals through hard work and dedication.



Through an understanding of genre and technique, she is able to borrow from a spectrum of musical influences to create a sound that blends electronic music, hip hop, classical, and jazz to create the new and exciting fusion that has become the genera of Hip-Hopera. The eclectic nature of her work allows her to redefine her listeners' idea of what is possible through music in a traditional sense, and her talent allows her to set the bar high when it comes to her production value.



Inspired by prolific artists such as Amy Winehouse, Daft Punk, and Pharrell, she has a taste for the unique and original, and that off-beat sensibility truly shines through. With her music she is able to form true connections with her audience.



While continually working to build up her repertoire and create a unique and memorable sound, she has performed live at events such as Afro Comicon, NorCal Cosplay Ball, NYE 2018, and Napa Smoth Brewery, and she has hopes of touring internationally in 2020. Her work can currently be found online on streaming platforms such as Reverbnation, Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud, and Bandcamp. And information can be found at celianethevoice.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Celiane the Voice is a larger than life, unconventional singer, stage and screen personality. She brings to her one-woman show multiple talents and strengths combined with a virtuosic uncontrolled nature of a wildfire. Celiane creates mind-blowing music and her performances are out of the box through her technohuman character she embodies; which challenges the audience's very perception about conscious reality and freedom. She is shocking, commanding and utterly free-spirited."Based out of the Bay Area in California, Celiane The Voice is a pioneering and dynamic singer who specializes in genre of Hip-Hopera. With a background in both opera and Jazz and over twenty years of vocal training, both at UC Berkely and through private instructors, she has developed a mastery over her vocals through hard work and dedication.Through an understanding of genre and technique, she is able to borrow from a spectrum of musical influences to create a sound that blends electronic music, hip hop, classical, and jazz to create the new and exciting fusion that has become the genera of Hip-Hopera. The eclectic nature of her work allows her to redefine her listeners' idea of what is possible through music in a traditional sense, and her talent allows her to set the bar high when it comes to her production value.Inspired by prolific artists such as Amy Winehouse, Daft Punk, and Pharrell, she has a taste for the unique and original, and that off-beat sensibility truly shines through. With her music she is able to form true connections with her audience. Music is her passion, and her one true love; it is the thing that she is completely dedicated to and she views it as her better half.While continually working to build up her repertoire and create a unique and memorable sound, she has performed live at events such as Afro Comicon, NorCal Cosplay Ball, NYE 2018, and Napa Smoth Brewery, and she has hopes of touring internationally in 2020. Her work can currently be found online on streaming platforms such as Reverbnation, Spotify, YouTube, Soundcloud, and Bandcamp. And information can be found at celianethevoice.com.



