Finneas Shares Music Video For "The Kids Are All Dying"

finneas.lnk.to/Optimist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer FINNEAS returns with the official music video for "The Kids Are All Dying, The track is from his critically acclaimed debut album, Optimist, out now via Interscope Records/Universal Music. Shot in Los Angeles, the music video was directed by Philip Andelman (Rihanna, John Mayer).FINNEAS' 'Optimist' is available here: https://amzn.to/3zUI8x8Speaking about the meaning behind the song, FINNEAS reveals, "Even if we are living through a time of chaos and uncertainty, the human experience is never going to exclude love, sex, fun, leisure, and adventure. If you're in love, you're going to write a love song. It's how the brain works."Last month, FINNEAS released the music video for his song "Only A Lifetime," directed by Sam Bennett and filmed in one-take at the Aquarium of the Pacificin Long Beach, CA.Last fall, FINNEAS received nominations across all four major categories for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards®, including Best New Artist as well as Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year for his work on Billie Eilish's album 'Happier Than Ever.'In December, Billie and FINNEAS won Variety's Film Song Of The Year HITMAKER Award, as well as a Best Song in a Feature Award at the 2021 Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) for their James Bond song "No Time To Die." Watch the official music video for 'No Time To Die' BELOW.FINNEAS recently completed his sold-out North American headlining tour in support of his debut album 'Optimist,'' and most recently performed alongside Billie Eilish on NBC 's Saturday Night Live, where he also took part in a hilarious skit, 'Hotel Ad'. Watch BELOWFINNEAS' debut album 'Optimist' is out everywhere now.finneas.lnk.to/Optimist



