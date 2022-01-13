Brittany Davis Offers Impassioned Ode To The Pandemic's Most Marginalized On "I Choose To Live"



6. MADD New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brittany Davis has shared "I Choose To Live" today, a unifying and empathetic call-to-action that shines a light on communities most disproportionately affected by the adversities of the past two years. Purging this pandemic-era pain as they rhyme deftly over soul/R&B grooves, the Seattle-based Davis brings a truly fresh perspective to issues most prevalent among the marginalized; drawing from their experiences as a musician and a non-binary, African-American, blind person who has dealt firsthand with homelessness, bullying and systemic racism. "I Choose To Live" is the title track from Brittany Davis' debut EP - produced/engineered by Davis and Seattle legend Josh Evans (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Brandi Carlile) - due March 18 on Loosegroove Records, the label founded by Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard. It's accompanied today by the release of "MADD," another original from the upcoming six-song collection which cleverly questions societal norms over club-ready and whip-smart electro-pop. Coupled with Davis' work in the Seattle indie rock group Painted Shield alongside Gossard, "MADD" and "I Choose To Live" are a powerful showcase of their ability to pull from an incomparably eclectic range of genres and styles in their musical output."I was up at 2AM and everything going on in the world was all going through my head. And it all just HURT so badly, and I was trying to process all of that pain and I heard something inside, and then I said those words I CHOOSE TO LIVE." - Brittany DavisDavis' spotlight on WNYC's New Sounds round-up, who say "Brittany Davis doesn't sing about hardship - they sing through it".While the I Choose To Live EP marks Brittany Davis' first nationally-released collection, they have long been a fixture in their hometown music community; with close friend and mentor Stone Gossard raving: "I stand in awe of the artistic wattage/electricity of Brittany Davis. I'm fortunate to have witnessed and played music with many gifted singers and musicians. I consider Brit's talent very potent. Every time Brittany creates music, their prophetical delivery is steeped in love, courage, humor, empathy and spiritual wisdom. I just cannot wait to share what they do next." In Seattle, Davis has also shared stages with Dave Matthews, Chad Smith and Duff McKagan, as well as dedicating themselves to local organizations who foster the arts like Unleash The Brilliance and Sistas Rock The Arts.BRITTANY DAVIS' I CHOOSE TO LIVE EP1. I Choose To Live2. Disconnected3. Heart Strings4. Loud Loud World5. Pink Flowers6. MADD



