Ferris & Sylvester's Latest Single Is A Soundtrack For Dreamers





In the accompanying video (also available today), the lush, layered harmonies and horn accents are brought to life at the venue where the duo of Issy Ferris and Archie Sylvester first met: London's beloved Spiritual Bar.



"Golden is a song for the dreamers. For those who are searching for something more and aren't quite sure how to get there, but fight for it everyday despite the odds," says Ferris & Sylvester. "We wrote this at a time of great uncertainty, asking ourselves where are we going? Has anyone else been here? Sometimes those big questions can cloud you, yet your dreams somehow find a way through the fog. We hope this speaks to people and inspires them to dig in and keep on dreaming."



Produced by Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, The Strokes) and Michael Rendall (Pink Floyd), the 12-track album Superhuman features 10 brand-new songs that take listeners on a journey where genres intertwine, emotions are laid bare, and harmonies chill to the bone. Hailed for their "immaculate harmonies" and "rich, fully realized sound" (Rolling Stone), Ferris & Sylvester fuse Americana and rock'n'roll sensibilities into an undeniable sound that has previously landed them comparisons to everyone from



At the end of 2021, Ferris & Sylvester shared the first taste of their album with the title track "Superhuman." The rip-roaring anthem about hunger and frustration was "the pair at their most direct… matching a passion for the blues with atmospheric songwriting, the pair build something that incorporates the old, while thirsting for the new." (CLASH). Listen/watch here.

Ferris & Sylvester recently announced they are one of the showcasing artists at SXSWand will announce more US dates very soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ferris & Sylvester - who were hailed by the BBC as "one of the best bands of the last five years" - share "Golden," the second single off their forthcoming debut album Superhuman (out March 11 via PIAS). Perfect for the New Year, the catchy, 1960s-esque groove of " Golden " showcases the UK Americana Awards 'Emerging Artist of Year' winners as a force of nature. Doused with a swaggering take on the universal need to be something more than you are, the track's funky, psychedelic horns and shimmering Brit-pop will drive you to hit repeat.In the accompanying video (also available today), the lush, layered harmonies and horn accents are brought to life at the venue where the duo of Issy Ferris and Archie Sylvester first met: London's beloved Spiritual Bar."Golden is a song for the dreamers. For those who are searching for something more and aren't quite sure how to get there, but fight for it everyday despite the odds," says Ferris & Sylvester. "We wrote this at a time of great uncertainty, asking ourselves where are we going? Has anyone else been here? Sometimes those big questions can cloud you, yet your dreams somehow find a way through the fog. We hope this speaks to people and inspires them to dig in and keep on dreaming."Produced by Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, The Strokes) and Michael Rendall (Pink Floyd), the 12-track album Superhuman features 10 brand-new songs that take listeners on a journey where genres intertwine, emotions are laid bare, and harmonies chill to the bone. Hailed for their "immaculate harmonies" and "rich, fully realized sound" (Rolling Stone), Ferris & Sylvester fuse Americana and rock'n'roll sensibilities into an undeniable sound that has previously landed them comparisons to everyone from Simon & Garfunkel to First Aid Kit, and gigs with Mystery Jets, Robert Plant, George Ezra, Jade Bird among others.At the end of 2021, Ferris & Sylvester shared the first taste of their album with the title track "Superhuman." The rip-roaring anthem about hunger and frustration was "the pair at their most direct… matching a passion for the blues with atmospheric songwriting, the pair build something that incorporates the old, while thirsting for the new." (CLASH). Listen/watch here.Ferris & Sylvester recently announced they are one of the showcasing artists at SXSWand will announce more US dates very soon.



