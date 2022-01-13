Cat Power Announces Rescheduled Dates For First Leg Of 2022 Tour





August 1, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cat Power, the singer/songwriter/producer Chan Marshall, has announced that due to the recent surge in COVID cases nationwide, the first leg of her 2022 tour has been rescheduled from January/February to April/May. See below for the updated tour, which will launch following the release of her new album Covers, out this Friday, January 14, on Domino. All tickets for the postponed dates will be honored on the new date.Produced in its entirety by Marshall, Covers features fully reimagined songs by Frank Ocean, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, The Pogues, The Replacements, Lana Del Rey, Bob Seger, Jackson Browne and more, plus an updated rendition of her own song "Hate" from The Greatest (2006), retitled "Unhate" for this album. Cat Power announced Covers in October with a performance of Frank Ocean's "Bad Religion" on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Other recent previews of the album include the music video for "I'll Be Seeing You," a take on the Billie Holiday classic. Marshall recently discussed the new album with Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast, and talked to Stereogum for their "We've Got a File on You" feature.Cover songs have always occupied a crucial place in the Marshall canon, and Covers completes a trilogy of sorts, following beloved past collections Jukebox (2008) and The Covers Record (2000). While she frequently delights and surprises with the songs she chooses to cover, it's Marshall's total commitment to the performance - imbuing the songs with a creative singularity that rivals her original work - that make Cat Power covers so special. Says Pitchfork, Marshall can "rearrange a song simply by squinting at it."In addition to the new album release and tour, Cat Power/Marshall was recently covered by Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) & Soulsavers, interpreting her song "Metal Heart." She also scored, alongside Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard, the soundtrack to Sean Penn's film Flag Day.2022 North America and International Tour Dates:April 13, 2022 - Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GAApril 14, 2022 - Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NCApril 15, 2022 - Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DCApril 17, 2022 - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA) in Philadelphia, PAApril 18, 2022 - Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NYApril 19, 2022 - Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ONApril 21, 2022 - St. Andrews Hall in Detroit, MIApril 22, 2022 - Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WIApril 23, 2022 - Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, MNApril 25, 2022 - Red Flag in St. Louis, MOApril 26, 2022 - The Vogue in Indianapolis, INApril 27, 2022 - House of Blues in Cleveland, OHApril 29, 2022 - Mr. Smalls Theatre in Pittsburgh, PAApril 30, 2022 - White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJMay 1, 2022 - The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NYMay 2, 2022 - Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MAMay 22, 2022 - Salle Pleyel in Paris, FranceMay 28, 2022 - Les Docks in Lausanne, SwitzerlandMay 29, 2022 - Salle Pleyel in Paris, FranceMay 31, 2022 - La Cooperative de Mai in Clermont-Ferrand, FranceJune 1, 2022 - L'Atelier in Luxembourg, LuxembourgJune 3, 2022 - Tempodrom in Berlin, GermanyJune 6, 2022 - Le Rocher de Palmer in Cenon, FranceJune 7, 2022 - Stereolux in Nantes, FranceJune 8, 2022 - Le Mem - Rennes in Rennes, FranceJune 12, 2022 - Tivoli Vredenburg in Utrecht, NetherlandsJune 13, 2022 - Kampnagel in Hamburg, GermanyJune 15, 2022 - La Sirene in La Rochelle, FranceJune 16, 2022 - Le 106 in Rouen, FranceJune 20, 2022 - Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Roma, ItalyJune 21, 2022 - Sexto 'Nplugged 2022 in Sesto Al Reghena, ItalyJune 22, 2022 - Kaufleuten in Zürich, SwitzerlandJuly 16, 2022 - The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CAJuly 18, 2022 - Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CAJuly 20, 2022 - The Showbox in Seattle, WAJuly 22, 2022 - Roseland Theater in Portland, ORJuly 25, 2022 - Ogden Theatre in Denver, COJuly 27, 2022 - Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OKJuly 28, 2022 - Granada Theatre in Dallas, TXJuly 29, 2022 - Emo's in Austin, TXJuly 30, 2022 - House of Blues in Houston, TXAugust 1, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN.



