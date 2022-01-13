Jazz Great Diane Schuur Announced At Vashon Center For The Arts





Vashon Center for the Arts to present An Evening with Diane Schuur in the Katherine L. White Hall, February 19, 2022. Tickets available at www.vashoncenterforthearts.org

Long regarded as one of Contemporary Jazz's leading vocalists, Schuur is as eclectic as she is brilliant. Born in Tacoma, Washington, Schuur was blind from birth; but she was gifted with perfect pitch and three-and-a-half-octave vocal range. She initially taught herself piano by ear and later received formal piano training at The Washington State School for the Blind, which she attended until she was 11 years of age.

Schuur's latest recording Running On Faith was co-produced by Schuur and Grammy winning saxophonist Ernie Watts. On this very personal musical statement, released by Jazzheads Music Group, the vocalist creates new versions of songs for which she has a deep-rooted affection. Performing on piano throughout, Schuur arranges music by some of her favorite performers and songwriters; from Miles Davis to Carole King to Paul Simon. According to the artist, "I've been focusing on the condition of our world and chose songs that make a statement about what is and also some songs of hope, about what can be."




