YOVA Release New Music Video For 'Haunted'

Rich and complex multi instrumentation comes courtesy of the celebrated Rob Ellis, who also plays drums and writes YOVA's string arrangements throughout. The album notably also features an array of unusual and exotic instruments including the Onde Martenot, the Marxaphone and the medieval Sackbut. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Welcoming in the new year - YOVA - a.k.a Jova Radevska & Mark Vernon return with the new single: " Haunted ". Officially released across all services on 28th January, you can check out the video below.Reaching for a spiritual connection with their younger selves, " Haunted " imagines what words of reassurance and guidance about the ways of life YOVA would pass-on in light of what they know now.From its skeletal piano-based beginnings to the resplendent, lush string sections that blossom to life over the course of its five minutes, " Haunted " is very much a song for the winter months, but one that holds the promise of brighter times soon-to-come.Arriving with bespoke visuals directed by Maltese/British photographer, filmmaker and author Mark Arrigo, the evocative official video for " Haunted " was shot in one-take and captures Jova Radevska in traditional dress, lost amidst the breathtaking and barren landscapes of the Lake District (Eskdale) at the height of mid-winter.Written by YOVA and sung with the lullaby-like lilt of Macedonian vocalist Jova Radevska, the track features arrangements by her multi-instrumentalist companion Mark Vernon, as well as contributions from legendary producer and player Rob Ellis (ex PJ Harvey / Anna Calvi), plus Daniel O'Sullivan (Grumbling Fur). The strung-out pedal steel guitars also come courtesy of BJ Cole. Haunted " will appear on the debut album release from YOVA entitled 'Nine Lives', confirmed for worldwide release on 25th March 2022.Featuring nine shape-shifting songs, 'Nine Lives' features musical contributions from Terry Edwards (Nick Cave, Tom Waits) baritone sax; David Rhodes (Kate Bush, Scott Walker) guitars ; Anna Phoebe (Roxy Music) violin; Alex Thomas (John Cale, UNKLE ) drums; legendary pedal steel guitarist BJ Cole; Ian Olliver; bass, Nick Holland ( Balanescu Quartet) cello, and Daniel O'Sullivan (Grumbling Fur, Tim Burgess) bass, viola and keyboards.Rich and complex multi instrumentation comes courtesy of the celebrated Rob Ellis, who also plays drums and writes YOVA's string arrangements throughout. The album notably also features an array of unusual and exotic instruments including the Onde Martenot, the Marxaphone and the medieval Sackbut.



