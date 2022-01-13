Best Soundtracks In Video Games In Last 10 Years

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The era of video games is literally a real breakthrough in computer technology. The 2000s marked the heyday of the gaming industry. Multiple video games on different topics began to appear, which quickly flooded the world. Everyone, children and adults alike, played games. Some games are still considered to be iconic, and their soundtracks we can learn from thousands.

In fact, video games amaze us not only with their dynamic plot, lively graphics with 3D images but also with sound effects, including soundtracks that are used for each game individually to make it memorable and unique. Today we play free spins slots, which are a very profitable and enjoyable alternative to classic video games. But today, let's talk about the top soundtracks from the games of the last ten years. Many of these games have lost their popularity, but we remember them because they were a big part of our lives, our hobby, and thanks to them we got bright emotions and met new people.

Each of the video games is dear to us in its own way and still has its own fans, who happily remember their hours spent in front of the computer monitor. No matter how old you are, you have the right to play video games and enjoy the process. It's a great way to relax and distract yourself from your routine problems and worries. Turning on an old game and reminding ourselves how enthusiastic we were when we were kids is just a great idea.

Stardew Valley (2016)

This soundtrack was created by ConcernedApe. It is a very atmospheric tune that accompanies the gameplay. A very pleasant sound perfectly suits the theme of the game. All the actions that the player performs on the farm correlate very well with this music. It really is one of the most memorable tunes we can put on our list. By the way, if you remember, many players even recorded this tune on a tape recorder or shot their own videos because it was so exciting as a child. And in general, old games are always very good nostalgia, and melodies are a separate kind of art because they affect us, causing the strongest memories.

So why are soundtracks so important in video games? First of all, in such games, there are certain dynamics, development of events, the player performs a set of some actions, and not to turn them into a routine, a great solution was to introduce music. This not only created a good mood but also set the pace of the game. It also made the game more recognizable. The melody that sounds evokes the game and reminds you that it would be nice to play it again. You could call it a kind of little advertising strategy.

Minecraft (2011)

The composer of this unique tune is c418. It really is one of the most popular soundtracks in the last 10 years, because Minecraft is the favorite game of millions of users. Its sound will forever remain in the hearts of the most devoted fans. To this tune, the game turned into a real creative process, it encouraged and made players move forward, reach new levels and enjoy the process.

Despite the fact that this tune is already quite old, fans still remember it, and it evokes only the warmest memories. Minecraft is still an extremely popular game played by children and adults, but the stages of development of the game were accompanied by different tunes, and this is one of the most significant. Despite the fact that those days are gone, we still remember how after school, my friends and I would rush home to finally play our favorite Minecraft.

By the way, the soundtracks for video games are not always composed by professionals, there are cases where the melody was created by an ordinary player who just wanted to join their favorite game and make a valuable contribution to it.

Dark Souls (2011)

This is a very light and calm tune created by Motoi Sakuraba. This soundtrack will always be remembered by the fans of the game because it perfectly harmonizes with it and creates an atmosphere of mystery. The Dark Souls game was very popular in 2011, so this melody was also quite recognizable because it was directly associated with this game. Today it remains a pleasant memory of the past days, when we spent so much time in front of the computer, passing the next level of our favorite game.

Of course, soundtracks from video games have often transcended the virtual world. Many fans downloaded the tunes to their phones and listened to them, as well as made amateur video clips. The top tracks are still stored in our phone memory to this day because we can't delete such an important part of our childhood.

Xenoblade Chronicles (2010)

This is a very dynamic tune that was used for the game Xenoblade Chronicles. It is a battle game that just needed some kind of soundtrack to set the rhythm. The incredible story, constant quests, battles, and dynamic events were accompanied by the sound of this simple but so cool tune, which is still remembered by the most loyal fans of the game. Its composers are Manami Kiyota, Yoko Shimomura, and ACE+.

Thinking back to the old video games by the tunes, we should mention another popular game in those years, which won the hearts of many gamers. It became really popular and was actively discussed on the Internet. People were literally obsessed with it because it really was super interesting and promising. Can you guess what it is?

Limbo (2010)

This is a tune from the survival horror game Limbo by composer Martin Stig Anderson. This tune fits perfectly into the dark atmosphere of the game and is even terrifying. The player experiences a whole range of different emotions due to its sound. It cannot be called positive or negative, it is a neutral melody with notes of sadness and despair. Many fans admit that without the soundtrack, the game would not have been as attractive and interesting because it is the sound that creates the atmosphere, takes you along, and makes you experience a variety of feelings. Despite the fact that this game and music is already old, it may well give a head start to modern games.

Conclusion

As we can see, these were the most popular games of the last 10 years, and their soundtracks still remain in our memory as something pleasant, nostalgic, and native. Of course, we have not listed all the games and tracks, but it is enough to remember the old times. Fortunately, we had the opportunity to enjoy these products of the gaming industry and have a tremendous experience. Most of these tunes are still stored in our phones or mp3 players. It was really a unique era. Today's video games have their key features and their soundtracks, but the sound like it used to be is no longer there. It was a great start, which started the development of many game trends, and it is thanks to it that we have such a great variety of games today. In any case, all these familiar tunes will forever remain in our heads. We may want to pass this experience on to our children because it is so important to share our past and talk about what used to be popular and trendy.