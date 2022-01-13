Top Songs About Gambling

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Capturing the thrill, despair, excitement, and fear of the casino is hard to put into a song, but several artists have found a way to convey the gambling experience, like losing a big bet or winning streak of a player. Famous singers broadcast feelings of the joy of victories and the bitterness of defeat that overwhelm the gambler's heart and mind. The list of such songs includes trendy ones, which have won the fame of world hits, as well as less well-known ones.

When you wonder how popular betting is, it shouldn't be surprising that gambling gets its fair share of attention in songs. Popular online casinos more often offer their users new opportunities for obtaining great rewards easier than ever before. To find the right website to try your luck, we suggest you check the page with the full list of 5 dollar deposit casinos in Canada. However, choosing secure and trustworthy online casinos may seem an uneasy task, so in this case, Casinority Canada will help you to play smart and win big.

Read on about some of the standout tracks about gambling that have made their mark over the years.

Passengers - Casino

The major hit of the Italian band Passengers, popular in the 1980s, was the single Casino, which predetermined the success of the vinyl giant. The song shows how "wonderful air in the casino" is, how ardently the game of craps and baccarat is going on. Italians say that it is simply impossible to resist the temptation to "become a millionaire."



Kenny Rogers - The Gambler

One of the most successful award-winning singers in country history tells the listener the mesmerizing story of how he met an old and skilled poker player on the train, who offered him his experience in exchange for a sip of whiskey. The musician held out a bottle, after which the player told him that he was able to read the souls of people in their eyes and faces. He said that everyone who wants to play must learn to play correctly, know when to hold and let go and understand when to leave and when to run.

Ray Charles - Blackjack

The great American musician and winner of 17 Grammy awards sing hysterically that blackjack brought him only problems, but he only blames himself for them. He says that blackjack takes away every quarter he earned and then tells the story of how he sat with two twenty and wanted to have some fun, but the dealer passed a five and made twenty-one. This is a piercing jazz song in the best traditions of Ray Charles!

Ray Charles - ​​Losing Hand

If you've ever lost money playing poker, then you will be close to the song of Ray Charles, "Losing Hand." Indeed, as Ray sings, "as long as I played like an honest child, then you played dishonestly," it often happens that way. Any fan of the work of Ray Charles knows that listening to his songs, and you will experience a lot of emotions. After you miss your luck while playing in a casino, there may not be a more suitable song to listen to.

Bob Dylan - Rambling, Gambling Willie

The brilliant American singer, the winner of 12 Grammy awards, Oscar, the Golden Globe, and even the Nobel Prize for Literature, tell us about the greatest gambler in history, whose name is Will O'Conley. He sings about how Will, a man who had 27 children but no wife, traveled the world and won, won, and won. He sings that Will was a kind man who always helped the sick and poor, but one day he came across a man who lost all his fortune and shot him in the head in anger. At the end of the song, Dylan says that once we have made money, we should be able to stop.

Motörhead - Ace of Spades

Motörhead is a famous heavy metal band best known for Ace of Spades, which sings about a persistent player. "Ace of Spades" is a poker hand called the "dead man's hand." The combination consists of aces and eight black suits (spades and clubs). In many westerns, the "dead man's hand" is a kind of mystical instruction from above, falling to a person shortly before death. In this song, Lemmy Kilmister uses metaphors from gambling, and almost the entire song is about poker. "I know you're definitely watching me. Look at them and cry. Dead man's hand again"- such were the cards of "Wild" Bill Hickok when he was shot.

ABBA - Winner Takes It All

The song is a love story filled with gambling analogies that remind you of your favorite card game. In the song, Abba tells us that they "played all their cards" and warns that "the winner takes it all and the loser stays in check." This truth is simple enough for everyone to understand, but the feeling of loss cannot be easily shed. The song's fast beats and Abba's signature style of music add value to the melody and make it one of our best gambling songs, although this topic is indirectly touched upon here.

Sting - Shape of My Heart

Poker is Sting's "Shape of My Heart" theme, but it is not a gamble. In this song, the player seeks meaning in the hands handed out with him. Lines such as "I know that spades are the swords of a soldier" and "I know that clubs are weapons from dishes" are interpretations of what the cards tell him. While the player has meaning for spades, clubs, and diamonds, he has no heart explanation. The line "This is not my heart shape" indicates the suit he identifies with.

Elvis Presley - Viva Las Vegas

One of the best songs about Las Vegas is about a man who spends time in Sin City. The bright lights of Las Vegas are highlighted with lines like "City of bright lights will light my soul, light my soul" and "Long live Las Vegas with your neon flash." You can't have a Las Vegas casino without Viva Las Vegas's games with the lyrics "got blackjack, poker, and roulette wheel." Craps is fondly referred to with the lines "let me hit a seven with every shot.