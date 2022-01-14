Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 14/01/2022

Emmet Glascott Ft. Molly Morgan With Single '100 Times'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Waterford native music producer and DJ Emmet Glascott began his music journey in 2018 writing and producing.
Emmet's career has gone from strength to strength he has had his music used in sold out cinema screenings and has his own songs featuring Grammy award winners, A listers champion his creativity.

Emmets new song '100 Times' ft vocalist Molly Morgan has already received support from DJ, songwriter, record producer and remixer Jax Jones.

'100 Times' with Molly Morgan is available on all digital platforms via DeeVu Records.
emmetglascott.com
www.beatport.com/track/100-times/16059347






