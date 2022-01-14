Shawn Mendes Releases Video For "It'll Be Okay"





In 2019 Shawn launched The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes debuted the video for his recently released track, "It'll Be Okay." The video was directed by Jay Martin (Stitches, Mercy, There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back) and was filmed in Mendes' hometown of Toronto.GRAMMY nominated Toronto born multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released his highly anticipated 4th studio album, Wonder, in 2020 to rave reviews. The album debuted as #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and in multiple worldwide markets, marking Shawn's fourth straight #1 album. In 2019 Shawn was nominated for a GRAMMY for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "Señorita," his single with Camila Cabello. In 2018 he released his self-titled platinum album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as multiple worldwide markets. The album became one of the top best-selling album debuts of 2018 and made Shawn the third youngest solo artist to ever have three consecutive #1 albums. Shawn was nominated in two categories for the 61st annual GRAMMY® Awards, including "Song of the Year" for " In My Blood " and "Best Pop Vocal Album" for SHAWN MENDES. The same year Shawn debuted his certified platinum single, "If I Can't Have You," at #1 on iTunes and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With "Señorita" at #1 and " If I Can't Have You " at #2, Shawn is the first male solo artist ever to simultaneously hold the #1 and #2 place on the Top 40 chart. On his last world tour, he sold out his first ever stadium show in minutes at Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto. The tour began in March 2019, with over 100 dates across the UK, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Australia/New Zealand.In April 2017, Shawn released his 3x platinum hit "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." The track scored Shawn his second #1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, joining his 7x platinum single "Stitches." Shawn has over 62 billion global streams and 10 billion video views. He topped Billboard's "21 Under 21" in 2017 and 2018 and has been featured on Forbes "30 Under 30," Spotify's "25 Under 25," and Time Magazine's "Time 100 Most Influential". In 2018, ROI Influencer Media recognized Shawn as the #1 Most Influential Artist and #1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.In 2019 Shawn launched The Shawn Mendes Foundation, which seeks to inspire Shawn's audience, the youth generation of today—to learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action & giving back. As part of its ongoing mission, the Foundation provides resources and support to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of young leaders driving positive change.



