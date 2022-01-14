Cheakaity, A Multi-Talented Artist & Producer From DC, Released His New Single "Oouu Girl"





Cheakaity was born in D.C., into his father's church. He discovered his love for music at a young age after hearing West African gospel music played by the worship team. With so much talent and multi-tasking ability, he began playing the drums at the age of four, singing at the age of eight, playing the keyboard at twelve, and producing beats at sixteen. Now in his 30s and the booming stage of his career, his music is rooted in gospel, blues, and neo-soul. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Super talented artist and producer from D.C, Cheakaity, has recently released a new hit Oouu Girl on Spotify. It received outstanding reviews worldwide, and his fans have been showering the song with immense love. Many fans raved about the beats and uniqueness of the music and can't wait to hear the rest of the album. The song has been featured on many D.C. playlists and is garnering music creators' attention all over the DMV. His mixtape is now coming out on Jan 21, 2022.Cheakaity has ascended to remarkable heights in 2021 and won the Wammies DC award for Best Soul album for his last album released called "Grown Man." The past year has been a significant triumph for him as he made a huge name for himself in the industry. He wrote his album Grown Man with his long-time writing partner, The Great Slashby, also the album's executive producer.Cheakaity's style of music is truly distinctive, drawing inspiration from rock artists such as Radiohead and Coldplay. He refers to Kanye West and Pharrell Williams as his "musical dads" and expresses enormous gratitude for what they taught him. Cheakaity has collaborated with various artists, including Goldlink, Ciscero, April George of April + Vista, Kelow LaTesha, and Foggieraw.On talking to the media, Cheakaity said, "One of my ambitions is to broaden my horizons and ensure that everyone loves music and people relate to it." He further added," I want to create change, bring positivity with my music, and that is what inspires me."Cheakaity has been making music for a long time, but his last album, Grown Man, released in 2020, was what opened hundreds of doors for him. Everyone around started noticing the young talent. Many believe he is the best artist in Rnb. He has been featured in HBO's Insecure Writing Camp and won the Wammies DC award for best soul album. To know more about him, you can follow him on Instagram @cheakaity and visit his website https://www.cheakaity.com.Cheakaity was born in D.C., into his father's church. He discovered his love for music at a young age after hearing West African gospel music played by the worship team. With so much talent and multi-tasking ability, he began playing the drums at the age of four, singing at the age of eight, playing the keyboard at twelve, and producing beats at sixteen. Now in his 30s and the booming stage of his career, his music is rooted in gospel, blues, and neo-soul.



