Jordan Davis To Make Debut On NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon On Friday (1/14)

MCA Nashville's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country star, Jordan Davis, will make his debut appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday January 14. Davis will mark his official debut with a performance of his Platinum-Certified hit single, "Buy Dirt." Check local listings for air dates and times.Featuring country superstar Luke Bryan, " Buy Dirt " is the vulnerable title track and centerpiece of Davis' powerful Buy Dirt EP. " Buy Dirt " is Davis' fastest moving single to date, currently No. 4 and climbing on the country radio charts. Amassing more than 250 million streams worldwide, the song has been inside the Top 200 country streaming chart all 32 weeks since release and inside the Top 5 for 14 weeks. " Buy Dirt " received a nomination for Musical Event of the Year on the 55th Annual CMA Awards, Davis' first CMA nomination of his career.MCA Nashville's Jordan Davis has been named an "Artist to Watch" by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, Sounds Like Nashville, The Tennessean, SiriusXM, Whiskey Riff, and more. A Native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Davis graduated from LSU and briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012. In 2018, Davis released his Gold-certified debut album, Home State, which features his three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," the Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me." In 2019 Davis won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase's Most Heard New Artist of 2018. Davis has since accumulated over 2 billion streams worldwide. The hitmaker released a six-song, self-titled EP featuring a collaboration with pop superstar Julia Michaels titled, "Cool Anymore." In May 2021, Davis released his new eight song EP, Buy Dirt. Davis co-wrote every song on the EP except for the John Prine inspired "Blow Up Your TV," who Davis cites as one of his most important influences on his life and music. Davis has previously toured with the likes of Kane Brown, Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, Brett Young and Old Dominion.



