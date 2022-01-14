PJ Harvey The Hope Six Demolition Project Available March 11, 2022 On Vinyl





www.pjharvey.net New York, NY (Top40 Charts) March 11th sees the reissue of the vinyl of THE HOPE SIX DEMOLITION PROJECT, the ninth studio album by PJ Harvey, alongside a collection of unreleased demos which will be available on CD, vinyl and digital through UMC/Island.Written during Harvey's travels to Kosovo, Afghanistan and Washington DC with her frequent collaborator, photographer/ filmmaker Seamus Murphy, "The Hope Six Demolition Project" was then created in sessions open to the public as part of an art installation at Somerset House in London called Recording in Progress. The sessions were forty-five minutes each in length and lasted for a month, during which viewers could see Harvey making the album through one-way glass with Flood and John Parish.THE HOPE SIX DEMOLITION PROJECT topped the UK charts upon release, her first album to do so. It also charted highly in end of year roundups in the likes of Mojo, Q, Uncut, Chicago Tribune, Under the Radar and many more.Praise for THE HOPE SIX DEMOLITION PROJECT"It all builds masterfully to a powerful, closing one-two punch" - 4/4, Chicago Tribune"Deeply melodic… Harvey is again sweeping up sonic history and weaving it into a pattern of her own making" - 5 stars, Record Collector"A triumph" - 4 stars, Guardian"The end result is a heavyweight tour de force, and Polly Harvey's most fully-realised album to date" - 4 stars, Qwww.pjharvey.net



