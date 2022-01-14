The Black Moods Reveal "Saturday Night" Video Teaser





THE BLACK MOODS have also announced a limited run of VIP upgrades for the 2/19 show which are on-sale today and include:

A private acoustic performance from the band following soundcheck

Invite-only screening of the "

Socially distanced meet & greet and photo opp + exclusive VIP laminate

An exclusive VIP merch item

Priority entry into the venue

Early access to merchandise before general admission doors open.

For tickets, please visit: https://www.talkingstickresort.com/phoenix-scottsdale-concerts-entertainment/entertainment-listing/the-showroom/the-black-moods, for VIP upgrades, please visit the band's website: www.theblackmoods.com.



Vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy, drummer



Unable to tour due to the halt of the live entertainment industry, THE BLACK MOODS, kept writing new material and temporarily moved their makeshift home studio from AZ to Kennedy's hometown of Wheaton, MO (population 690) to remotely record the new songs with Sunshine's Grammy award-nominated producer Johnny K. (3 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tempe, AZ modern classic rockers THE BLACK MOODS are excited to hit the stage on Saturday, February 19 for a headlining hometown show at Talking Stick Resort where the band will premiere the music video for their anthemic new track " Saturday Night " in advance of its February 25 digital release. The song is the second sampling of new music from their anticipated third full-length album due out this spring via Wit Hustle / The Orchard / Steelhorse Entertainment following its debut track "She Gets Out" which premiered via Loudwire last November.THE BLACK MOODS have also announced a limited run of VIP upgrades for the 2/19 show which are on-sale today and include:A private acoustic performance from the band following soundcheckInvite-only screening of the " Saturday Night " music video with the bandSocially distanced meet & greet and photo opp + exclusive VIP laminateAn exclusive VIP merch itemPriority entry into the venueEarly access to merchandise before general admission doors open.For tickets, please visit: https://www.talkingstickresort.com/phoenix-scottsdale-concerts-entertainment/entertainment-listing/the-showroom/the-black-moods, for VIP upgrades, please visit the band's website: www.theblackmoods.com.Vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy, drummer Chico Diaz and bassist/backing vocalist Jordan Hoffman have continued to "lead(ing) the charge in bringing back melodic rock here in the 21st Century" (Loudwire) despite the onset of a global pandemic attempting to halt their momentum. The trio released their critically acclaimed sophomore album SUNSHINE in 2020 which saw them grace the cover of their hometown weekly paper Phoenix New Times (May 7, 2020) and achieve radio success with their first-ever Top 20 Billboard Active Rock single, title track "Sunshine," as well as land four of the records previous singles in the Top 30.Unable to tour due to the halt of the live entertainment industry, THE BLACK MOODS, kept writing new material and temporarily moved their makeshift home studio from AZ to Kennedy's hometown of Wheaton, MO (population 690) to remotely record the new songs with Sunshine's Grammy award-nominated producer Johnny K. (3 Doors Down, Disturbed, Pop Evil). They also enlisted legendary Grammy award-winning producer Eddie Kramer (Led Zeppelin, The Beatles) who worked with the band completely virtually as he was based in Canada using new, state-of-the-art computer technology. Stay tuned for details on the new album in coming weeks.



