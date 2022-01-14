AIM Sync Award Nominees Announced





AIM thanks its Annual Platinum Partners: Amazon Music, Facebook, Merlin, PPL, Spotify and YouTube Music, whose ongoing support helps to make its annual calendar of events so impactful. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Association of Independent Music (AIM) has announced the nominees for the AIM Sync Awards, shining a spotlight on the ever-increasing use of independent music in the sync landscape.The winners will be revealed at AIM's global sync licencing conference and marketplace, AIM Sync, which returns on 10 February 2022. The full-day online event brings music entrepreneurs together with prominent international music supervisors in film, gaming, TV, advertising, and brands - creating opportunities to make connections, share knowledge and generate new business.The awards feature two categories, 'Independent Sync of the Year', which recognises the UK-based sync team or expert behind the best sync placement of the last year, and 'Music Supervisor of the Year', which honours the work of a music supervisor who is actively championing UK independent music.Returning to the event for their third year, the awards have become a popular addition to AIM Sync, with more nominations received this year than ever before. Each year, Music Supervisor of the Year is judged by independent rightsholders from the AIM membership, and Independent Sync of the Year is judged by leading music supervisors from AIM Sync event partner, the Guild of Music Supervisors.The full list of nominees is as follows:Independent Sync of the YearListed in the order: Sync Team - Artist - Song Title - Sync Placement· 4AD - Grimes - 'We Appreciate Power' - Outsiders (Video Game)· Frtyfve - Todrick Hall - 'Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels' - Sex Education (TV Series)· Soundway Records - Andre Tanker - 'River Come Down' - Apple Watch (Advertisement)· XL Recordings - M.I.A. - 'Born Free' - Green & Blacks (Advertisement)· Young - FKA Twigs - 'Two Weeks' - Burberry (Advertisement) Music Supervisor of the Year· Amelia McCloskey (AM Licensing)· Ben Sumner (Feel For Music)Catherine Grieves (Eyeline Music)· Milena Fessmann (Cinesong)· Rupert Hollier (Redfive Creative) Sergio Pimentel (Synchronicity Music)Last year, Music Supervisor of the Year was won by Carbon Logic, and Independent Sync of the Year 2021 was won by Ninja Tune for their placement of Roots Manuva's classic 'Witness (1 Hope)' in IKEA's advertising campaign 'The Hare'.AIM Sync also features panels with the world's leading sync experts, 'listening sessions' where delegates receive direct feedback on their tracks from music supervisors, and networking opportunities. One-to-one meetings provide a chance for music supervisors and international buyers to connect with independent music businesses and create new business. Ticketholders have until the 20th January to register their interest.Networkers are already confirmed from over 25 leading music supervision companies. Collectively they have worked on globally renowned projects including Gladiator, Paddington 2, Les Misérables, Stranger Things, Normal People, Skins, People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan, The Theory of Everything and Call of Duty.Tickets for AIM Sync are available for £60+VAT, with subsidised tickets for AIM members (Rightsholders, Distributors and Friends of AIM) available for £10+VAT. Discounts are available for members of UK music trade organisations and friends of the event. They can be purchased via www.aimsync.co.ukAhead of the main event, the AIM Academy presents its popular sync primer session 'How to Get Started in Sync' on 1 February 2022. For those starting their journey in the sync world, this is the perfect opportunity to learn the essentials and start pitching and succeeding ahead of the more in-depth AIM Sync conference. Tickets for the primer are on sale here at a subsidised price of £10+VAT for AIM members or £30+VAT for non-members, with discounts available.AIM members can also attend an exclusive AIM Academy session with the BBC looking at how the corporation chooses music for sync and how AIM members can relicense BBC-recorded performances of their signed artists without paying an advance and at a very low royalty rate through the BBC x AIM Framework Agreement.AIM thanks its Annual Platinum Partners: Amazon Music, Facebook, Merlin, PPL, Spotify and YouTube Music, whose ongoing support helps to make its annual calendar of events so impactful.



