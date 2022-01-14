Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi's They're Calling Me Home Earns Two 2022 Grammy Award Nominations





May 21 - Richmond, VA - The Richmond Forum. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi. Their album They're Calling Me Home (Nonesuch) was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards today: Best Folk Album and Best American Roots Song for " Avalon " (Giddens' first nomination in this category). Giddens is now an 8-time nominee and won a GRAMMY Award in 2010 for Best Traditional Folk Album for Genuine Negro Jig. Her 2019 album with Francesco Turrisi, there is no Other, earned a nomination as well, for Best American Roots Performance.They're Calling Me Home (Nonesuch) has been widely celebrated by the NY Times, NPR Music, NPR, Rolling Stone, People, Associated Press and far beyond, including features with the Washington Post, Object of Sound with Hanif Aburraqib and more. Giddens has also been featured in several pieces in the New York Times over the past 6 months that spotlight not only the new album but also the Aria Code podcast she hosts in partnership with WNYC and the Metropolitan Opera. Other recent live performance highlights include her debut at the Ojai Festival in California this past September. She also performed at the Kennedy Center Honors (in tribute to Joan Baez), and appeared at the CMT Awards to pay tribute to the pioneering country artist Linda Martell. In July Giddens shared an audio documentary that explores her remarkable life and the music that shaped her in this Audible Original Balance To Bridges episode.Recorded over six days in the early phase of the pandemic in a small studio outside of Dublin, Ireland - where both Giddens and Turrisi live - They're Calling Me Home manages to effortlessly blend the music of their native and adoptive countries: America, Italy, and Ireland. The album speaks of the longing for the comfort of home as well as the metaphorical "call home" of death.Giddens also recently detailed a tremendous 2022, including the long-awaited world premiere of her opera, Omar, and the very first tour of the Lucy Negro Redux ballet that she composed the score for. She will also make her publishing debut next fall, in a previously announced 4-book deal with Candlewick Press and other key appearances include Stagecoach next May. See below for her upcoming itinerary."A near perfect album...her finest work to date" - No Depression"A world-music masterpiece in the truest sense of the genre" - Paste"One of the most quietly beautiful and evocative records you're likely to hear this year" - Air Mail"Utterly perfect in its breadth and message, Home is indeed where the heart is" - Under The Radar, 8 out of 10"Masterfully mixes the music of Ireland, Italy, Appalachia and heaven" - Top40-Charts.com"Sublime…most striking of all is 'O Death,' in which Giddens' extraordinary voice hits new levels of resolute power" - Uncut, 9 out of 10"A complex set of emotions that were quite universal during 2020 and 2021 and are richly conveyed on this soulful, searching album" - All Music, 4 out of 5Omar performances:May 27 to June 12, 2022 - Charleston, SC - Spoleto Festival USAFall 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - LA OperaTo be announced: Carolina Performing Arts Presents OmarTo be announced: Boston Lyric OperaTo be announced: Lyric Opera ChicagoTo be announced: San Francisco OperaLucy Negro Redux dates:March 18 - Nashville, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts Center (Lucy Negro Redux)March 19 - Nashville, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts Center (Lucy Negro Redux)March 20 - Nashville, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts CenterMarch 25 - Nashville, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts CenterMarch 26 - Nashville, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts CenterMarch 29 - Denver, CO - June Swaner Gates Concert HallMarch 30 - Denver, CO - June Swaner Gates Concert HallApril 3 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts CenterApril 8 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing ArtsApril 22 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler HallApril 23 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall2022 Tour Dates:January 21 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts / Greensboro Opera Presents Porgy and BessJanuary 23 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts / Greensboro Opera Presents Porgy and BessApril 28 - Greencastle, IN - Kresge AuditoriumMay 1 - Indio, CA - StagecoachMay 21 - Richmond, VA - The Richmond Forum.



