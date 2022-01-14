Broods Release New Single/Video "Like A Woman" + Announce North American Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beloved sibling duo BROODS (Georgia and Caleb Nott) are diving into the new year with the release of their rousing new single and video for "Like A Woman" from their forthcoming studio album, Space Island, out February 18 via Island Records Australia/Ingrooves. Unquestionably one of the most gripping moments on the album, "Like A Woman" encompasses a wildly shapeshifting sound with layered harmonies and cosmic synths as it speaks to the pain of being undermined and taken for granted. The track weaves through bursts of harmony followed by desolate stillness before building to a gorgeously explosive bridge, highlighting Georgia's distinctive vocals through moments of fragility.



"To me this song very much reflects what it feels like to talk about things that have hurt you," shares Georgia. "You might start off like, 'I think I'm all right. Although it did hurt. It hurt a lot, actually. I mean, yeah - it really fucking hurt.' Or at least that's how I tend to talk about these things, but I'm learning that, when I look a little deeper into the aches and pains, they all come from a place of love. Doing that gives me a way of seeing it in a non-judgmental way... I didn't have any idea at the time how important of a song it would become to me. I hope people can feel as held as I felt when they hear it."



The release of "Like A Woman" comes on the heels of the recently announced 2022 Space Island North American Tour. Kicking off in Austin, TX on May 20, the upcoming 20-date outing will see the buzzy duo travel throughout the country and Canada with stops in Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Seattle before wrapping in Los Angeles on June 15. Ella Vos and Tei Shi will support on select dates. Artist, Spotify, and local pre-sale tickets are available now. Public on-sale will begin tomorrow, January 14, at 10am local time. For more information, visit www.broodsmusic.com.



Space Island Track Listing:

1. Goodbye World, Hello Space Island

2. Piece Of My Mind

3. Heartbreak

4. Distance And Drugs

5. I Keep (feat. Tove Lo)

6. Like A Woman

7. Gaslight

8. Days Are Passing

9. Alien

10. If You Fall In Love



BROODS TOUR DATES 2022:

Feb 26 - Wellington, NZ @ Lacuna

March 4 - Perth, Australia @ Factory Summer Festival

March 11 - Christchurch, NZ @ Town Hall

March 12 - Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Arts Festival

March 23 - Brisbane, Australia @ Triffid

March 25 - Sydney, Australia @ Metro

March 31 - Melbourne, Australia @ 170 Russell

May 20 - Austin, TX @ Antone's *

May 21 - Dallas, TX @ The Loft *

May 22 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *

May 24 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

May 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

May 27 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

May 28 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

May 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

May 31 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

June 1 - Montreal, QC, Canada @ L'Astral *

June 2 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ AXIS Club *

June 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

June 5 - Chicago, IL @ Park West *

June 7 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

June 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

June 10 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Hollywood Theatre **

June 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos **

June 12 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre **

June 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent **

June 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre **

* with Ella Vos

** with Tei Shi.



