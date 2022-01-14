Hanson Announce 2022 Red Green Blue World Tour And New Album





"Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. RED GREEN BLUE is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms," said Isaac Hanson.



"Our love and respect for Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago. He has been behind some of our favourite albums, so it's an absolute joy to have finally made a project together," said Taylor Hanson.



Added Zac Hanson, "We have had a long friendship and deep connection with



Beginning in June in Europe, the RED GREEN BLUEWORLD TOUR will bring HANSON to North







HANSON are a multi-platinum three-time Grammy-nominated pop-rock trio, selling over 16 million albums, and performing concerts to over 3 million fans. Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, the band established a regional following before making a meteoric rise to international fame with their major-label debut, Middle Of Nowhere, lead by the ubiquitous single "MmmBop," which was a #1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. They have garnered a string of consecutive top 40 singles, seven studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five live releases.



The band founded their independent record label in 2003, a story which was chronicled in their acclaimed documentary Strong Enough To Break, a crucial step in the band's ability to maintain their coveted connection with their global fanbase. 2017 marked the band's 25th Anniversary Middle of Everywhere best of release and world tour, featuring the new single "I Was Born", followed by 2018's String



In addition to their musical endeavors, in 2007 HANSON launched their Take The Walk grassroots campaign to provide poverty and HIV/AIDS relief in Africa. In 2013, they launched HANSON Brothers Beer, premiering their new venture with a signature Pale Ale, Mmmhops, and in 2014, they launched the Hop Jam Beer and



2022 RED GREEN BLUE WORLD TOUR:﻿



EUROPE

JUNE

8 - Helsinki FINLAND - House of Culture

10 - Stockholm SWEDEN - Berns

12 - Oslo NORWAY - Vulkan Arena

13 - Goteborg SWEDEN - Pustervik

14 - Kolding DENMARK - Godset

16 - Hamburg GERMANY - Mojo

17 - Koln GERMANY - Gloria

18 - Munich GERMANY - Strom

20 - Milan ITALY - Magazzini Generali

22 - Paris FRANCE - La Cigale

23 - Brussels BELGIUM - AB

24 - Amsterdam NETHERLANDS - Melkweg

26 - Nottingham UK - Rock City

28 - Glasgow UK - SWG3 Galvanisers

29 - Manchester UK - O2 Ritz

30 - London UK - Roundhouse



JULY

2 - Bristol UK - O2 Academy

3 - Leeds UK - University - Stylus



NORTH AMERICA

JULY

12 -

14 - New Orleans LA - The Joy Theater

15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium

16 - Atlanta GA - The Eastern

17 - St Petersburg FL - Jannus Live

19 - Birmingham AL -

20 - Raleigh NC - The Ritz

22 - Richmond VA - The National

23 -

24 - Philadelphia PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

26 - Pittsburgh PA - Palace Theatre

28 - Albany NY -

29 -

30 - Hampton Beach NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

31 - New York NY - The Beacon Theatre



AUGUST

2 - Montreal QC -

3 - Toronto ON - Danforth

5 -

6 - Cleveland OH - Agora Theatre

7 -

9 - Grand Rapids MI - 20 Monroe Live

10 - Indianapolis IN - Egyptian Room at Old

12 - St Louis MO - The Pageant

13 -

14 - Madison WI - The Sylvee

16 - Springfield MO - Gillioz Theatre

18 - Council Bluffs IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's

19 - Minneapolis MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

20 - Fargo ND - Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

21 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

23 - Calgary AB - The Palace Theatre

24 - Edmonton AB - Midway

26 - Vancouver BC - The Vogue Theatre

27 - Seattle WA - The Moore

28 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom

30 - San Francisco CA - The Fillmore

31 - Anaheim CA - House of Blues



SEPTEMBER

2 - Los Angeles CA - Ace Theatre

3 - San

4 -

6 - Las

7 - Salt Lake City UT - The Depot

9 - Denver CO - Paramount Theatre

10 - Kansas City MO - Uptown Theatre

11 - Wichita KS - Cotillion Ballroom

13 - Austin TX - Emo's

14 - Dallas TX - House of Blues



LATIN AMERICA

SEPTEMBER

25 - Mexico City MEXICO - BlackBerry

27 - Guadalajara MEXICO - Teatro Diana

28 - Leon MEXICO - Foro de Lago

29 - Queretaro MEXICO - Teatro Metropolitan



OCTOBER

1 - Monterrey MEXICO - Pabellon M

4 - Santiago CHILE - Teatro Coliseo

6 - Buenos Aires ARGENTINA - Teatro Gran Rivadavia

8 - Montevideo URUGUAY - La Trastienda

11 - Porto Alegre BRAZIL - Teatro Bourbon Country

12 - Curitiba BRAZIL - Live Curitiba

14 - Ribeirão Preto BRAZIL -

15 - Sao Paulo BRAZIL - Espaco Das Americas

16 - Uberlandia BRAZIL -

19 - Brasilia BRAZIL - Centro de Convencoes Ulyess Guimaraes

21 - Rio de Janeiro BRAZIL - Qualistage



AUSTRALIA

November 2022 dates to be announced later this Spring

Visit Hanson.net for more info and tickets. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop-Rock trio HANSON announce their RED GREEN BLUE WORLD TOUR (tickets on sale January 20 at 10am local via Hanson.net), along with their unique new album comprised of the band's three solo-lead projects. RED GREEN BLUE will be released via 3CG Records/ The Orchard on May 20 right as the band is reaching the milestone of 30 years performing together. The new RED GREEN BLUEalbum brings together the band's three unique creative voices like never before with a third of the album written and produced by each brother (Taylor's Red, Isaac's Green and Zac's Blue). The project brings together a team of collaborators, with the album co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer and mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten)."Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. RED GREEN BLUE is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms," said Isaac Hanson."Our love and respect for Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago. He has been behind some of our favourite albums, so it's an absolute joy to have finally made a project together," said Taylor Hanson.Added Zac Hanson, "We have had a long friendship and deep connection with David since our early days as a band. We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project."Beginning in June in Europe, the RED GREEN BLUEWORLD TOUR will bring HANSON to North America from July-September, including stops in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. The band's first major tour since their String Theory album and tour in 2018/2019, fans will be in store for a tour which not only features the premiere of 15 songs from the new project, but will also be the first tour to include live performances of 2020's Against The World, as well as career spanning set lists of fan favourites. The US and Canada leg of the tour is being produced by Live Nation. Citi is the official US and Canada presale credit card. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 18th at 9am PT/12pm ET until Wednesday, January 19th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Fresh off of the release of Against The World, featuring seven songs released consecutively each month, the prolific band of brothers are reinforcing their deep musicality and credibility as writers, performers and producers with the new project. Leading up to May's release of RED GREEN BLUE, fans will get a taste of the trifecta of sound, with a single featuring each of the brothers. Coming February 11 Taylor's earnest and dynamic "Child At Heart", March 11 will see the release of Isaac's organic and heartwarming " Write You A Song ", and April 15 will feature the rock infused pop of Zac's " Don't Let Me Down ".HANSON are a multi-platinum three-time Grammy-nominated pop-rock trio, selling over 16 million albums, and performing concerts to over 3 million fans. Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, the band established a regional following before making a meteoric rise to international fame with their major-label debut, Middle Of Nowhere, lead by the ubiquitous single "MmmBop," which was a #1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. They have garnered a string of consecutive top 40 singles, seven studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five live releases.The band founded their independent record label in 2003, a story which was chronicled in their acclaimed documentary Strong Enough To Break, a crucial step in the band's ability to maintain their coveted connection with their global fanbase. 2017 marked the band's 25th Anniversary Middle of Everywhere best of release and world tour, featuring the new single "I Was Born", followed by 2018's String Theory symphonic album, which saw the band perform alongside leading symphonies in some of the world's most prestigious venues on the accompanying tour.In addition to their musical endeavors, in 2007 HANSON launched their Take The Walk grassroots campaign to provide poverty and HIV/AIDS relief in Africa. In 2013, they launched HANSON Brothers Beer, premiering their new venture with a signature Pale Ale, Mmmhops, and in 2014, they launched the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa OK, which is among the largest craft beer and music events in the country.2022 RED GREEN BLUE WORLD TOUR:﻿EUROPEJUNE8 - Helsinki FINLAND - House of Culture10 - Stockholm SWEDEN - Berns12 - Oslo NORWAY - Vulkan Arena13 - Goteborg SWEDEN - Pustervik14 - Kolding DENMARK - Godset16 - Hamburg GERMANY - Mojo17 - Koln GERMANY - Gloria18 - Munich GERMANY - Strom20 - Milan ITALY - Magazzini Generali22 - Paris FRANCE - La Cigale23 - Brussels BELGIUM - AB24 - Amsterdam NETHERLANDS - Melkweg26 - Nottingham UK - Rock City28 - Glasgow UK - SWG3 Galvanisers29 - Manchester UK - O2 Ritz30 - London UK - RoundhouseJULY2 - Bristol UK - O2 Academy3 - Leeds UK - University - StylusNORTH AMERICAJULY12 - Houston TX - House of Blues14 - New Orleans LA - The Joy Theater15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium16 - Atlanta GA - The Eastern17 - St Petersburg FL - Jannus Live19 - Birmingham AL - Alabama Theater20 - Raleigh NC - The Ritz22 - Richmond VA - The National23 - Silver Spring MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring24 - Philadelphia PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia26 - Pittsburgh PA - Palace Theatre28 - Albany NY - Empire Live29 - Boston MA - House of Blues30 - Hampton Beach NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom31 - New York NY - The Beacon TheatreAUGUST2 - Montreal QC - Corona Theatre3 - Toronto ON - Danforth Music Hall5 - Elizabeth IN - Ceasers Event Center6 - Cleveland OH - Agora Theatre7 - Detroit MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre9 - Grand Rapids MI - 20 Monroe Live10 - Indianapolis IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre12 - St Louis MO - The Pageant13 - Chicago IL - Aragon Ballroom14 - Madison WI - The Sylvee16 - Springfield MO - Gillioz Theatre18 - Council Bluffs IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's19 - Minneapolis MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis20 - Fargo ND - Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors21 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater23 - Calgary AB - The Palace Theatre24 - Edmonton AB - Midway26 - Vancouver BC - The Vogue Theatre27 - Seattle WA - The Moore28 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom30 - San Francisco CA - The Fillmore31 - Anaheim CA - House of BluesSEPTEMBER2 - Los Angeles CA - Ace Theatre3 - San Diego CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay4 - Phoenix AZ - The Van Buren6 - Las Vegas NV - Brooklyn Bowl7 - Salt Lake City UT - The Depot9 - Denver CO - Paramount Theatre10 - Kansas City MO - Uptown Theatre11 - Wichita KS - Cotillion Ballroom13 - Austin TX - Emo's14 - Dallas TX - House of BluesLATIN AMERICASEPTEMBER25 - Mexico City MEXICO - BlackBerry27 - Guadalajara MEXICO - Teatro Diana28 - Leon MEXICO - Foro de Lago29 - Queretaro MEXICO - Teatro MetropolitanOCTOBER1 - Monterrey MEXICO - Pabellon M4 - Santiago CHILE - Teatro Coliseo6 - Buenos Aires ARGENTINA - Teatro Gran Rivadavia8 - Montevideo URUGUAY - La Trastienda11 - Porto Alegre BRAZIL - Teatro Bourbon Country12 - Curitiba BRAZIL - Live Curitiba14 - Ribeirão Preto BRAZIL - Arena Eurobike15 - Sao Paulo BRAZIL - Espaco Das Americas16 - Uberlandia BRAZIL - Arena Sabiazinho19 - Brasilia BRAZIL - Centro de Convencoes Ulyess Guimaraes21 - Rio de Janeiro BRAZIL - QualistageAUSTRALIANovember 2022 dates to be announced later this SpringVisit Hanson.net for more info and tickets.



