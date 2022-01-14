Gregory Porter Presents Annual Valentine's Day Concert At Kings Theatre February 12









All patrons 12 and older are required to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that a patron has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children ages 5-11 are required to provide proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gregory Porter will perform live at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, February 12 for his annual Valentine's Day concert with Superblue: Kurt Elling featuring Charlie Hunter plus Samara Joy. Tickets for the show are on sale now at: https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/gregory-porter/. Doors open at 6:30pm with the show kicking off at 8:00pm. Gregory Porter is a Grammy award winning singer and songwriter. Though Porter had an acclaimed role in the original 1999 Broadway cast of It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues - and staged his own Nat King Cole & Me musical in 2004 - it was inevitable that he'd became known for his songs. That was made abundantly clear when both of Porter's indie albums - 2010's Water and 2012's Be Good - received Grammy nominations, paving the way for his world-beating 2013 Blue Note debut, Liquid Spirit, which won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album. He hasn't let down his legion of fans since, whether collaborating with Disclosure on "Holding On," scoring another Grammy for Take Me to the Alley (2016), or telling his life story through Cole's songbook. Like others, Porter is still surprised by his runaway success, but he has a theory: "I was soothed by my voice as a child and I think that's the same thing others get from it. I'm trying to heal myself with these songs."His most recent albums 'All Rise' and 'Still Rising - The Collection' are out now. 'All Rise', which is his sixth studio album, marks a return to Porter's beloved original songwriting - heart-on-sleeve lyrics imbued with everyday philosophy and real-life detail, set to a stirring mix of jazz, soul, blues, and gospel. Produced by Troy Miller (Laura Mvula, Jamie Cullum, Emili Sandé), the set also represents the evolution of Porter's art to something even more emphatic, emotive, intimate, and universal too.By attending an event at Kings Theatre, all patrons are acknowledging their consent to, and agree to abide by, the safety precautions that have been adopted.As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment change, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.All patrons 12 and older are required to show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that a patron has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children ages 5-11 are required to provide proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.



