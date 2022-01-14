Tears For Fears Release New Single 'Break The Man'





Co-written by Curt Smith and Charlton Pettus, and co-produced by Curt, Roland, and Charlton the band has crafted an empowering yet groovy track, with the overarching message being to break the patriarchy.



Of the song Curt says, "'Break The Man' is about a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy. I feel that a lot of the problems we've been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance. It's a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world - a better male-female balance."



THE TIPPING POINT is one of 2022's most anticipated albums according to Pitchfork, Vulture, Stereogum and many more. Pre-order THE TIPPING POINT now here. Also, starting today a limited edition cassette is available for pre-order only through the band's exclusive web store and independent retail. Listen to the new single here:



In October the pair released the first single & title track, "The Tipping Point," capturing the grief of watching someone you love lose their long-standing battle with disease. Their second single "No Small Thing" was a meeting of the minds as the pair went back to the drawing board and found the heart and soul that would complete the album. The accompanying video was made using solely found footage showing the conflict between individual freedoms and collective responsibility. The Tipping Point is the bold, beautiful and powerful sound of



In November, the band also announced THE TIPPING POINT WORLD TOUR, with support from



Tour Dates:

Friday, May 20, 2022 - Riverbend

Saturday, May 21, 2022 - Blossom

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - The Pavilion at Toyota

Friday, May 27, 2022 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, May 29, 2022 - Levitt Pavilion - Denver, CO

Wednesday, June 01, 2022 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

Thursday, June 02, 2022 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

Saturday, June 04, 2022 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 05, 2022 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

Thursday, June 09, 2022 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

Friday, June 10, 2022 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater - Tampa, FL

Sunday, June 12, 2022 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 13, 2022 - PNC

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 - DTE

Thursday, June 16, 2022 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Friday, June 17, 2022 - Ruoff

Sunday, June 19, 2022 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 - TD Pavilion at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

Friday, June 24, 2022 - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

