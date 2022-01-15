Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 15/01/2022

Romanian Duo HUX & THIN Get On On Terms & Conditions Records With "No More"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Romanian duo HUX & THIN get on on Terms & Conditions Records to provide a new smashing jam titled "No More".
The track features a rumbling Tech House groove, solid as rock and groovy, accompanying a warm bassline paired with funky piano chords and tasty woody percussions.
An incredible vocal completes the soundscape to give life to this essential House tune.
Out now on Terms & Conditions Records, don't miss it!
https://www.instagram.com/huxthinmusic
https://soundcloud.com/huxandthin






