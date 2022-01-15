Romanian Duo HUX & THIN Get On On Terms & Conditions Records With "No More"



The track features a rumbling Tech House groove, solid as rock and groovy, accompanying a warm bassline paired with funky piano chords and tasty woody percussions.

An incredible vocal completes the soundscape to give life to this essential House tune.

Out now on Terms & Conditions Records, don't miss it!

https://www.instagram.com/huxthinmusic

